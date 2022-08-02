Read on onechicagocenter.com
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character
We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Return to the Show
“Chicago PD” star Tracy Spiridakos has returned from her tropical vacation to the Windy City, ready to start filming Season 10 of the procedural. Earlier this summer, Spiridakos posted several phenomenal vacation updates. She visited Greece in early June, sharing gorgeous photos of the rolling landscape and blue ocean waters. More recently, she spent time with a friend in another tropical landscape, with sandy beaches and pools and drinks.
Chicago Fire preview: What’s next for Matt Casey in Chicago Fire season 11?
Chicago Fire season 10 proved to be a game-changing season for Captain Matt Casey, one that forever altered the DNA of Firehouse 51. Early in season 10, Casey gets a visit from Griffin Darden, the son of Casey’s friend and former colleague Andy Darden who died in a fire back in season 1. While Casey is at first thrilled to see Griffin after all these years, it quickly becomes clear to him that things aren’t going well for Griffin and his younger brother, Ben.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Teases a Possible Return in Season 11
Chris Mansa is one of the newest cast members of Chicago Fire. And, while he only joined the NBC series as a recurring character during Season 10, he’s already a favorite among fans. Now, taking to Instagram, the Mason Locke actor all but confirmed he’ll be returning to the show as one of Firehouse 51’s newest members. See his post below.
How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
How old is Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire?
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is the heart of Chicago Fire. He’s always been one of the series leads, but the season 10 departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) has made his presence all the more crucial. He’s the veteran of the 51, having held down the fire station for well over a decade.
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
7 fun facts about Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney (you might be surprised to learn)
From the very first episode of Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney has been a central part of the cast in his role as Lieutenant Kelly Severide. He’s appeared in more than 200 episodes (and counting) across the One Chicago franchise and has long been one of the most beloved members of the entire franchise.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s What the Show’s Newest Regular Cast Member Could Mean in Season 10
Chicago PD will have a new regular cast member in Season 10 with Benjamin Levy Aguilar continuing as Dante Torres. Aguilar will stay with Intelligence and work under the watchful eye of Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe. Aguilar appeared on the show as Franco Chavaro two seasons earlier. Still, the fact that Torres is back with the Intelligence Unit raises some interesting questions.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Welcomes Back Jimmy Palmer in New Post Celebrating Return to Filming
NCIS confirmed for fans on Thursday via a new Instagram post that filming is officially a go for season 20. Now, in celebration of that, longtime star Brian Dietzen shared a new photo from behind the scenes of NCIS. In it, he welcomed back his beloved character, medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. Check it out.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More
New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
Chicago PD Season 10 premiere date confirmed
Intelligence is at a crossroads after recent events. Now we know when we’ll get to pick up the story with the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere. Voight is sure to at least partly blame himself for Anna’s death. It’s sure to lead to problems within Intelligence as the team leader deals with grief. Anna was a little like a daughter to him by the end of the season, but he’s the one who convinced her to remain undercover when she wanted out.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City
Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
‘Chicago PD’ ‘Besties’ Share Fun Photo With Fans
Chicago PD cast-mates got together on Tuesday. One Chicago‘s Twitter page posted the acting family gathered together. Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Burgess on the show, was the one who snapped the selfie. “#ChicagoPD besties <3,” the account tweeted. Fans were quick to respond with comments showing their...
