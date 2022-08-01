Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera
Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
Nicki Minaj Says “I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat”
In an Instagram Live chat with her Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj was asked if she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting a second child. She responded, “I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.” The comment was apparently meant to be a joke. However, her fans definitely took the news and ran with it. As noted […]
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Chris Brown Meet & Greet Photos Go Viral After Fans Claim They Came With Hefty Price Tag
Chris Brown is currently in the midst of his One Of Them One’s Tour with Lil Baby and is reportedly charging a hefty price for meet and greet photos, with some Breezy fans alleging they paid $1,000 to snap a pic with the R&B singer. A few of the...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
