Let’s talk about the New England Patriots preseason schedule

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News
Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady
The NFL came down with it's findings for the Miami Dolphins' tampering efforts for Tom Brady. Per source, Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not face any punishment from the tampering.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
"There will be a time when I’m definitely interested” in being a head coach for the second time, said Quinn.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR
All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
