ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man accused of shooting woman at Bluffton apartments

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a woman at a Bluffton apartment complex on July 29. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested 34-year-old James Williams and charged him with the following: Attempted murder Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Unlawful possession of […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX Carolina

Teen hurt in shooting outside store in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a shooting outside a convenience store. Deputies responded to Zane’s Fast Shop on Dobbins Bridge Road around noon Thursday. Investigators said two people who were both armed got into an altercation outside the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgeland, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, SC
City
Inman, SC
Inman, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations. According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m. While he was in […]
THUNDERBOLT, GA
abcnews4.com

Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Inmate
blufftontoday.com

Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy