Read on www.blufftontoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
Related
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting woman at Bluffton apartments
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a woman at a Bluffton apartment complex on July 29. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested 34-year-old James Williams and charged him with the following: Attempted murder Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Unlawful possession of […]
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
FOX Carolina
Teen hurt in shooting outside store in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a shooting outside a convenience store. Deputies responded to Zane’s Fast Shop on Dobbins Bridge Road around noon Thursday. Investigators said two people who were both armed got into an altercation outside the...
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations. According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m. While he was in […]
abcnews4.com
Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
blufftontoday.com
Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
Guilty plea in 2020 killing of an Anderson teenager
An Anderson man has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a teenager. 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty this morning to voluntary manslaughter in the teen’s death.
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Three teens arrested for the fatal shooting of another teenager
Multiple arrests have now been announced following the shooting death of an Upstate teenager. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, three teenage suspects have been arrested for the fatal shooting of 17 year old, Antwon Mario Suggs of Greer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies search for missing man in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
Four arrested following Upstate home burglaries
Four suspects are behind bars following burglaries at an Upstate home. On July 24th, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary at a home in Laurens County.
1 dies following crash involving deputy in South Carolina
One person died following a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a deputy in Spartanburg County.
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Statesboro 9 year old’s death believed to be accidental
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in Statesboro for a child found unresponsive. The child, 9 year of age, had been found in his room, alone, by his mother in a hanging position. The...
Comments / 1