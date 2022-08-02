'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

Read on www.wbrz.com
Detectives work to ID woman allegedly tied to theft of several TVs from Walmart
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify a woman allegedly connected to a theft investigation. According to APSO, deputies are searching for the woman regarding the theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart. The woman reportedly left the scene...
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
Car burglar spotted outside Ascension apartment; deputies trying to ID suspect
PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives need help identifying a man responsible for burglarizing cars at an apartment complex in Ascension Parish. The burglaries happened at Manchac Lake apartments along Airline Highway near Perkins Road. On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the burglar pulling on car door handles in the complex's parking lot.
Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase of a murder suspect ended in a crash around North Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say the suspect’s car crashed into another car at North and N. 36th Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen police officer is accused of simple robbery following an incident that started outside a bar over the weekend, court records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department charged Zachary Sibille, of Addis, 21, with two counts of simple robbery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.
Police searching for missing woman with disabilities, last seen getting into someone's car
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with disabilities who was last seen getting into someone's car. Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges
Local authorities reported seven arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including charges of domestic battery and shoplifting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. --Rachelle Deanna Madison, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday...
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Detectives identified the victim as Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the shooting happened on Dutton Avenue near Hollywood Street around 10:15 p.m. There was...
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
