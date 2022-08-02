'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO