Baton Rouge, LA

'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

By Sarah Lawrence
wbrz.com
 3 days ago
wbrz.com

Car burglar spotted outside Ascension apartment; deputies trying to ID suspect

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives need help identifying a man responsible for burglarizing cars at an apartment complex in Ascension Parish. The burglaries happened at Manchac Lake apartments along Airline Highway near Perkins Road. On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the burglar pulling on car door handles in the complex's parking lot.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker

BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen police officer is accused of simple robbery following an incident that started outside a bar over the weekend, court records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department charged Zachary Sibille, of Addis, 21, with two counts of simple robbery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.
PORT ALLEN, LA
stmarynow.com

Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges

Local authorities reported seven arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including charges of domestic battery and shoplifting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. --Rachelle Deanna Madison, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Detectives identified the victim as Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the shooting happened on Dutton Avenue near Hollywood Street around 10:15 p.m. There was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA

