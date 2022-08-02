ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Properties of Thirst': A stroke could not stop Marianne Wiggins writing a great American novel

By Chris Vognar
 2 days ago

About three-quarters of the way through “Properties of Thirst” (Simon & Schuster, 544 pp., ★★★★ out of four), Marianne Wiggins’ legitimately great American novel about love, loss, Japanese American internment camps , water rights and other matters, a Buddhist cattle rancher from West Texas lays out his philosophy: “The idea that all life flows freely that all life can be united – that there might be a unifying energy available for use and all you had to do was plug in – was manifestly exciting to him: made sense: circuitry.”

This conviction that all is connected runs throughout the novel, its various storylines and characters and locations. This is a big, bold book, generous of spirit and packed with prose that gleefully breaks the rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAHHz_0h1Zt5RE00
"Properties of Thirst," by Marianne Wiggins. Simon & Schuster

Wiggins’ gifts are many, but most important here is her knack for weaving the personal into larger historical currents, in this case domestic concerns during World War II. The geographic focus is Owens Valley in eastern California, known primarily for two things: It’s where Los Angeles siphoned off a lot of its water on the way to becoming, well, Los Angeles; and it’s where the U.S. government built the first of those infernal internment camps, at Manzanar. For this book’s purposes, it’s also home to the free-spirited Rhodes family: the bereaved, self-made patriarch, Rocky; his cultured, harp-playing spinster sister, Cas; and his headstrong daughter, Sunny, obsessed with the culinary arts and, like the rest of her family, greatly disturbed by the injustice of the camp next door.

“Properties of Thirst” has many modes, ranging from tragedy to screwball comedy. Here’s Svevo, an Army man, clocking the rat-a-tat interaction between his boss, the Department of Interior camp comandante Schiff, and Sunny: “Blind Christ, Svevo was thinking: go audition for a Frank Capra film, already, you two. Romantic escapade.” Yes, “Properties of Thirst” is also a love story, between Schiff, a man of principles and a proudly Jewish Chicagoan out west for a task he abhors; and Sunny, or, as Svevo calls her, the shiksa.

Sunny inherited her late mother’s love for cooking and furthered it on a childhood trip to Europe with Cas, one of the novel’s delightful excursions. Schiff walks around with a notebook in which he records everyone’s idea of the perfect food. What could go wrong? Meanwhile, Rocky rails against the L.A. water poachers in a subplot reminiscent of the all-time great water-theft story, “Chinatown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCho3_0h1Zt5RE00
Author Marianne Wiggins. Lara Porzak

As it turns out, there’s a great story, albeit a painful one, behind this great novel. Before she could finish “Properties of Thirst,” Wiggins suffered a massive stroke . She recovered better than her doctors expected, but she needed help. Enter the writer/editor David L. Ulin, who, along with Wiggins’ daughter, Lara Porzak, helped carry the book over the finish line. To everyone’s credit, the finished work reads like a seamless, inspired whole.

Wiggins’ writing glides off the page in an onslaught of stylistic flourishes writers are often told not to use: italics, consecutive colons, ellipses, em dashes, paragraphs that go on for pages at a time. But there’s nothing terribly showy about “Properties of Thirst.” It speaks to the heart as well as the head, and conjures characters to whom you won’t want to say goodbye.

