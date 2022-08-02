Read on www.bbc.com
NHS to close Tavistock gender identity clinic for children
Tavistock and Portman trust’s clinic will shut and two services will be set up in hospitals in London and north-west England
Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition
A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
Delays to network of NHS Scotland's treatment centres
Half of the new national treatment centres planned to increase capacity for NHS operations are behind schedule. The centres will open at 10 sites across Scotland and are meant to be delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026. But at least five will not open as originally...
Police and councils call for Cambridge Look East rethink
Police chief constables, fire chiefs and council leaders have asked the BBC to reconsider plans to end the Cambridge-based version of Look East. In a letter to director general Tim Davie, the group representing four counties in the west of the region called it a "retrograde step". The programme was...
New £7m Oldham Hindu temple officially opens
The UK's newest Hindu temple has opened in a Greater Manchester town. The £7m Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham, which features an entranced gate hand-carved in marble imported from India, opened this week. Construction began in 2019 after the local community raised the funds needed and volunteers gave up...
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
Thousands of young people ‘attempt suicide while waiting for NHS treatment’
Thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment, a charity has warned. New research from YoungMinds on almost 14,000 young people found a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses...
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery holds speared man and wealthy woman
A wealthy pagan burial ground, dating from the first years of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain during the fifth century A.D., has been uncovered near London ahead of a high-speed rail project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2). The new discoveries, which include more than 100 skeletons, are among the...
Archie Battersbee: Hospital warns moving boy to hospice may ‘hasten’ his death
The hospital in care of a brain damaged 12 year-old boy on life support has said moving him to hospice care would likely hasten the deterioration in his condition.The family of Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice, due to be heard on Thursday afternoon at the High Court. It comes after European Human Rights Court (EHRC) rejected a final plea from the family to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on...
Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end
A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
Have millions been taking antidepressants with harmful side-effects for decades - when there's no scientific evidence they do what they claim? Some experts have suspected it for years. Now patients have been left reeling by a groundbreaking study
Like millions of patients who seek help from their GPs for depression, Emma Ward was repeatedly told she was suffering from ‘an imbalance of chemicals in the brain’. If Emma wanted to get better, her doctors said the 26-year-old should keep taking the antidepressants she had been prescribed since she was 15 — even though the drugs did not seem to improve her mood, and left her feeling perpetually numb emotionally.
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
‘Are you ready?’ Man tells of slitting wife’s throat in suicide pact in garden
A man who killed his terminally ill wife in a suicide pact has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK after he walked free from court. Graham Mansfield, 73, was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife, Dyanne, 71, who had stage-four lung cancer and had said she couldn’t take any more.
Archie Battersbee: UN issues injunction to stop UK turning off brain-damaged boy’s life support
The United Nations has issued an injunction stating that Archie Battersbee’s life support is to be kept on while it considers his case.The injunction from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) says the 12-year-old’s life support should not be removed after his parents failed to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.Archie’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, submitted an application to the UN earlier on Friday to delay the withdrawal of life support from their son while their complaint was investigated.The family argued that stopping treatment would be in breach of...
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
