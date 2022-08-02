ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver is inadvertently charging taxes on its new fees

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9d61_0h1ZsrFI00

You may not have noticed, but Denver is charging sales tax on its 10-cent bag fee , along with the 27-cent charge for most deliveries implemented last month.

  • It's generating additional revenue for the city, but that wasn't supposed to happen, officials now say.

Why it matters: The delivery fee was intended to be exempt from local sales tax, according to the Denver Gazette .

  • The taxes collected — a half-cent from the bag fee and 1 cent from deliveries — aren't much, but Denver's Department of Finance spokesperson Kiki Turner said it was unintentional.

Driving the news: An ordinance set for consideration Tuesday in a city council committee would exempt the two fees from the city's sales tax, which currently sits at 4.81%.

  • The exemption is backed by the Colorado Municipal League, a nonpartisan organization that represents cities.
  • Aurora City Council member Dustin Zvonek is reportedly considering a similar bill for Denver's neighboring city.

Of note: The bag fee has generated $ 575,000 between its implementation in July 2021 and the end of September 2021.

  • Turner wasn't immediately able to provide updated data, or figures on how much sales tax revenue the bag fee had generated.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Denver Struggling to Unlock the Potential of Accessory Dwelling Units

Joe Rubino poses the question of why Denver is building and permitting more accessory dwelling units (ADUs) despite their multiple benefits. “They can serve as a source of income for homeowners struggling to keep up with Denver’s rising cost of living and property taxes. Or they can house aging relatives, providing parents and grandparents with the opportunity to live just a few steps from loved ones but also maintain some privacy,” writes Rubino. “They have environmental benefits, providing options for the reuse of garages or underutilized space within a home. They create infill housing close to transportation corridors and employment centers instead of driving more sprawl on the periphery of town.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
milehighcre.com

Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped

Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver Housing Authority Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Lottery

Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Section 8 Lottery on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing. The subsidy pays a portion of the owner’s rent in order to make housing affordable. Online entries only will be accepted on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (beginning at 12:01 a.m.) through Friday, September 16, 2022 (ending at 11:59 p.m.).
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Denver housing market shifts to favor buyers

(Harmen Jelle van Mourik on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s residential real estate market is shifting to giving buyers more power than sellers. Active listings at the end of July increased 21.53% compared to June, pending and closed deals declined, and days in the multiple listing service (MLS) increased by 30%, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors monthly report.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

EDENS Acquires Nearly-Full City Block in Denver’s Five Points

EDENS, a national real estate owner, operator and developer with a strong local presence in Denver, has purchased 2660 Larimer St., a nearly-full city block at 26th and Larimer in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. The sale of the approximately 97,103-square-foot property is part of a larger deal between EDENS and Volunteers of America Colorado (VOA Colorado), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support Colorado’s most underserved residents with food resources and services.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Department Of Finance#Aurora City Council
denverite.com

A city-wide overhaul of Denver’s sidewalks will be on this fall’s ballot

Denver voters will decide this fall whether to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to build and repair sidewalks across the city. The Denver Elections Division on Tuesday announced that the Denver Deserves Sidewalks campaign submitted enough valid signatures to make the November ballot. “We’ve been waiting very patiently to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
K99

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident

Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
DENVER, CO
ngazette.com

Wheat Ridge Acts To Restrict Race-Based Covenants

Wheat Ridge City Council wants to see race-based covenants on private and public property – already illegal and unenforceable – restricted even further. Former council member Zachary Urban initially raised the question of these covenants and how the city council could address their removal. Incorporated in 1969, Wheat...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Measure aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts moves ahead in Denver

Denver City Council members have unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance to address the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Under the new proposal, anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop, the shop owner must give the City of Denver the seller's identification -- including a car license plate and identification -- within one business day. "This will help us document who is selling these parts and help with investigating criminal networks with who's doing this in our community," said Matthew Lunn, the Denver Police Department's Strategic Initiatives Director. Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021 in Denver, increasing by 900%. 2022 numbers are already slightly above last year's average, with 1,318 stolen so far this year. It's a similar story across Colorado and the nation. "We're trying to decrease the market for stolen goods in this space and we're also trying to document who's actually selling these parts and if they don't have a legitimate reason for selling these parts to these second-hand dealers, we want to have a conversation with them and understand what's going on," said Lunn.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver real estate market shifting toward buyers' favor, new report shows

The Denver metro housing market is taking a turn to benefit the buyer."Gone are the days that a seller can simply put a sign in the yard and expect their home to sell," the Denver Metro Association of Realtors reports.By the numbers: The number of homes on the market in July topped 7,300 — a 22% increase from June and a 81% spike from a year ago, according to the association's latest market trends report set for release today.The number of closed sales decreased 21% from the prior month, and the number of average days on the market is now 13 (a 30% increase).Another primary indicator of a new landscape is the fact that homes are closing at their list prices.Yes, but: By historical standards, the market is not as good for buyers as it could be.There are still 2,000 fewer homes for sale compared to three years ago.What they're saying: "It's starting to look like a recession, but it may be just the slowdown in the market we've all been hoping for," Nicole Rueth, a mortgage company leader, tells Axios Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees

Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
AURORA, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy