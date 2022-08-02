ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Taco Tuesday: Carrera's Tacos brings West Coast flavor to metro Denver

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago
Carrera's Tacos , owned by San Diego natives Josh and Ryan Carrera, serves some of the best Mexican food around Denver with a West Coast twist.

  • The business got off the ground as a popular food truck and catering company in 2019, and recently leveled up to a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwood Village, at 7939 East Arapahoe Rd.
  • The menu is broken down into tacos, burritos, specials, mariscos, apps and desserts — and fan favorites include the French-fry filled California burrito and fresh ceviche.

What I ordered: The queso taco with cauliflower and a light layer of crispy cheese ($4.25); the shrimp taco with green salsa, crema, onion and cilantro ($3.75); and the loaded street fries ($15), which literally weighed 3.2 pounds and made me gasp when they arrived at my table.

The bottom line: No exaggeration, these tacos may be some of the tastiest I've had in my life .

Of note: Carrera's is working on its liquor license, and will begin serving brunch later this month, Axios Denver has learned.

Related
washparkprofile.com

Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae

A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?

(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
du.edu

DU Field Notes: Thrifting on South Broadway

If you believe the motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” then thrifting is for you. You can find great deals at a thrift store that won’t break the bank. Plus, by donating more and thrifting more often, you will help the environment by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado

If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Witness an Attempt to Build the World's Largest Shrimp Cocktail at Playero Fest on August 7

In 2015, the city of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, recorded the Guinness Book of World Records' largest shrimp cocktail, weighing in at just over 2,910 pounds, but that record may not stand for much longer. At Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 7, the team behind Playero Fest will attempt to beat it with a shrimp cocktail weighing 3,520 pounds — and attendees can take home a piece of the action.
DENVER, CO
K99

Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall

This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Boulder's Hoplark capitalizes on healthy trends with its hopped beverages

Hoplark's slogan leaves quite an impression in Colorado, already known for its craft beer. "Your favorite new craft brew isn't a beer," the packaging on the new non-alcoholic Hoplark 0.0 reads.What's happening: The Boulder company is offering a beer-like experience for the health-conscious consumer, first with its hop-infused teas launched in 2018 and now with its new non-alcoholic, zero-calorie hopped sparkling water.Neither are technically beer because they are not fermented, but Hoplark wants to compete in the craft beer space.The operation’s credibility comes from its use of hops — the plant that gives fruit flavors (particularly citrus) to beer.What they're...
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

