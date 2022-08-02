Taco Tuesday: Carrera's Tacos brings West Coast flavor to metro Denver

Carrera's Tacos , owned by San Diego natives Josh and Ryan Carrera, serves some of the best Mexican food around Denver with a West Coast twist.

The business got off the ground as a popular food truck and catering company in 2019, and recently leveled up to a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwood Village, at 7939 East Arapahoe Rd.

The menu is broken down into tacos, burritos, specials, mariscos, apps and desserts — and fan favorites include the French-fry filled California burrito and fresh ceviche.

What I ordered: The queso taco with cauliflower and a light layer of crispy cheese ($4.25); the shrimp taco with green salsa, crema, onion and cilantro ($3.75); and the loaded street fries ($15), which literally weighed 3.2 pounds and made me gasp when they arrived at my table.

I know they topped 3 pounds because I took them home and weighed them. ( I like to measure food, apparently .)

The bottom line: No exaggeration, these tacos may be some of the tastiest I've had in my life .

Of note: Carrera's is working on its liquor license, and will begin serving brunch later this month, Axios Denver has learned.