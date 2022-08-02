ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.

By John Frank
 6 days ago
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention .

  • That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.

What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal .

By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:

  1. Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.
  2. In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.
  3. Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.
  4. Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.
  5. $2 billion in development projects are currently in progress , below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.

Bernell’s Ghost
6d ago

Democrat leadership attracts homelessness and panhandling. Many of us who used to frequent downtown decided it’s not worth the hassle.

lynn
6d ago

After all the money spent by so many, I would think the business owners would be more of a force in pressing the city to clean things up

jcoloradob
5d ago

The key business numbers-workers back in the office and vacancy-will continue to decrease and rise, respectively. Denver is a dying city because homelessness and crime are given a pass. The only way to revitalize with business is to get tough on crime and homelessness.

