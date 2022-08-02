ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

National Night Out aims for deeper community connection

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeujn_0h1ZsgmX00

Every year, police and fire departments join city leaders to host events hoping for better connection with the communities they serve during National Night Out.

This year, West Michigan city officials plan to pull out all the stops in several cities and towns.

COMSTOCK TWP
Comstock Township is hosting a community event at Merrill Park from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is bringing their mounted division, while the Comstock Township Fire Department promises something with a little more horse-power for kids of all ages to explore.
The town will have free hotdogs, ice cream and water while supplies last.

WALKER
The City of Walker will host their event at Feyen Zylstra on Hillside Drive.
They're expecting over 1,000 people— including Mayor Gary Carey.
Families will enjoy prize giveaways, bounce houses, games, music, food, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS
The City of Grand Rapids is hosting several events across the city — including free admission to city park pools from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The block parties promise food, music and much more.
City leaders, Police, and Fire fighters will be there as well.

KENTWOOD
Kentwood is hosting events at Ada Bible Church from 5 to 8 p.m. and Pentacostals Church from 6 to 8 p.m.
Kids can come meet their local police and fire fighters— as well as McGruff the Crime Dog.

National Night Out started in the 80's to a network of law enforcement agencies and volunteers from crime-prevention groups across the country— all working to promote thriving neighborhoods that work together with police and city officials to reduce crime.

All National Night Out events are free and family-friendly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity launches townhome project

A housing organization will bring a new townhome development to the Hudsonville area. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity this week will kick off its first multifamily development, Buttermilk Creek Townhomes, as an affordable option for the area. The development will feature five units for homeownership on a vacant lot on the...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Walker, MI
Government
City
Comstock Township, MI
Comstock Township, MI
Government
City
Walker, MI
Kentwood, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Kentwood, MI
Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Fox17

3rd Black-Owned Business Showcase to be held at Woodland Mall Aug. 13

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is scheduled to feature 15 regional Black-owned businesses at this year’s Black-Owned Business Showcase. The showcase is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to find a variety of goods on display, including...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Park#National Night Out#West Michigan#Police#Feyen Zylstra#Hillside Drive#Ada Bible Church#Pentacostals Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Holland man wins $50K in LMCU's 2022 Home Makeover Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has announced this year’s winner in their $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway!. Nate from Holland was randomly selected as the lucky winner out of 1.2 million entrants, according to LMCU. “This means so much to me and my family,” says...
HOLLAND, MI
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Fox17

Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy