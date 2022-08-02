Read on goodmorninggloucester.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester.
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s event features over 55 participating merchants, vendors and non-profits. The Sidewalk Bazaar is the largest Gloucester marketplace event of the year, known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts, along with new and exciting merchandise by a variety of merchants and vendors alike.
msonewsports.com
Friday, August 5 – Local Fire Departments Busy – Beverly Birth Center to Remain Open, for Now – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Heat advisory remains in effect today. Heat indices top out between 95 and 100 this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon mainly north and west of I-95. Community News – Photos – Sports. Danvers Library – Register in...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
natickreport.com
Some serious Natick sidewalk talk
The last time we checked in on the Fairview Estates Roadway Improvement Project in February, the focus was on Natick’s efforts to get the entire neighborhood on board with street surface, sidewalk, and accessibility improvements. It made for a surprisingly colorful Select Board meeting. We missed the sequel listed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough welcomes The Coop to town
WESTBOROUGH – Hungry customers and local leaders gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for The Coop, which is a new restaurant in town that specializes in wings and barbecue. The Coop owner Angelo Tsetsos joined the restaurant business 30 years ago when they opened a pizza shop in...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haverhill Offers Cooling Options as Temperatures ‘Expected to Climb to Dangerous Levels’
WHAV Meteorologist James Covington says temperatures could reach 101 degrees Thursday with a heat index of 108, spurring Haverhill to offer cooling options for residents through the weekend. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the city is preparing for temperatures “expected to climb to dangerous levels.”. As in the...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
natickreport.com
Where to eat in Natick
Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goodmorninggloucester.com
School Street Sunflower Field Open
One of the 3 sunflower fields from School Street Sunflowers has opened in Ipswich at 18 School St right behind the high school. This field does not require tickets but does offer cut-your-own sunflowers for $2 each. The other 2 fields will require admission when they open later in the summer, so stay tuned. Their Facebook page adds that Goat Yoga is also available every Sunday and those tickets are available here. It’s hard not to smile and feel peaceful when you are facing a field of sunflowers, so maybe stop by when you can. Yes, I took Keith and Aretha……..
fallriverreporter.com
Edaville Family Theme Park announces that they are re-opening “to make the park more accessible to all”
A beloved theme park in southeastern Massachusetts that has been closed will be opening once again. According to a social media post, Edaville Family Theme Park will be opening later this year with Christmas festivities included. “We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022, through...
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
nbcboston.com
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Comments / 0