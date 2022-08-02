On the heels of new anti-hazing legislation and a trial about the hazing death of a student, Bowling Green State University held the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit on Tuesday. “It is a community issue. That means that we’ve got to ensure that current students that hear what is going on and they can have these conversations with their fellow students, parents and family members, faculty and staff. All of us are in this together,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “Our goal is to ensure that we can eradicate hazing from college campuses. That is our goal.”

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO