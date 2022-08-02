ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, OH

sent-trib.com

Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
WALBRIDGE, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 8-4-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 8091 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 2.62 acres, from Karen Brueggemeier, et. al., to Anthony and Steven Wise, $166,000. 1301 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Della York, to Michael and Andrea Ziebold, $307,500. 152...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-3-2022

There will be a temporary change in time of August outdoor warning siren test. The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. instead of the regular 10 a.m. test time. This is a temporary change in the testing time. The regular test...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security

Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement on Tuesday. He advocated for legislation to enhance school security in Wood County and across the state. The funding, stemming from House Bill...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning

WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Eradicate hazing: BGSU summit held

On the heels of new anti-hazing legislation and a trial about the hazing death of a student, Bowling Green State University held the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit on Tuesday. “It is a community issue. That means that we’ve got to ensure that current students that hear what is going on and they can have these conversations with their fellow students, parents and family members, faculty and staff. All of us are in this together,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “Our goal is to ensure that we can eradicate hazing from college campuses. That is our goal.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Council committee looks at multi-use paths in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — There were mixed reactions to the multi-use path master plan that was discussed during the city council service committee meeting on Wednesday. A new map includes current, finished and discussed city projects, but also federal, state and Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments projects. “What they showed...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
MAUMEE, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

New discusson, same answer: No guns at Otsego

TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will not change its policy and allow staff to carry firearms on campus. At the June board of education meeting, member Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Ohio House Bill 99 allows...
TONTOGANY, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH

