Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
Transfers: 8-4-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 8091 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 2.62 acres, from Karen Brueggemeier, et. al., to Anthony and Steven Wise, $166,000. 1301 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Della York, to Michael and Andrea Ziebold, $307,500. 152...
Local Briefs: 8-3-2022
There will be a temporary change in time of August outdoor warning siren test. The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. instead of the regular 10 a.m. test time. This is a temporary change in the testing time. The regular test...
$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security
Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement on Tuesday. He advocated for legislation to enhance school security in Wood County and across the state. The funding, stemming from House Bill...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
BG planning sends zoning draft to council; some residents oppose Pedestrian Residential district
Amidst sometimes spirited debate, the Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday continued their review of the city’s draft zoning code update. The commission voted to recommend that council accept the draft zoning map as proposed, including a Pedestrian Residential zoning district which has drawn concerns from some residents. Work...
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning
WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
Eradicate hazing: BGSU summit held
On the heels of new anti-hazing legislation and a trial about the hazing death of a student, Bowling Green State University held the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit on Tuesday. “It is a community issue. That means that we’ve got to ensure that current students that hear what is going on and they can have these conversations with their fellow students, parents and family members, faculty and staff. All of us are in this together,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “Our goal is to ensure that we can eradicate hazing from college campuses. That is our goal.”
Council committee looks at multi-use paths in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — There were mixed reactions to the multi-use path master plan that was discussed during the city council service committee meeting on Wednesday. A new map includes current, finished and discussed city projects, but also federal, state and Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments projects. “What they showed...
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
180th Fighter Wing conducting large-scale readiness exercises Aug. 2-7
You may see and hear more activity than usual at the 180th Fighter Wing's base in Swanton this week. The 180th is holding full-scale readiness exercises from Aug. 2-7, which will result in increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities in and around the base. The readiness exercises...
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
New discusson, same answer: No guns at Otsego
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will not change its policy and allow staff to carry firearms on campus. At the June board of education meeting, member Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Ohio House Bill 99 allows...
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
