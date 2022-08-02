Tree Falls On Patrol Car And Crushes It, Killing Veteran Cop Instantly

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Newnan Times-Herald
Multiple charges for man accused of stalking family
A Newnan man barred from contacting his children and their mother broke into her home and threatened to kill her in front of them, authorities said. Lonnie Homer Turner Jr., 32, allegedly was in violation of a temporary restraining order when he barged through the front door of the victim’s home around 10 p.m. on July 28, shortly after she and the children arrived home from an outing.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
CBS 46
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
The Citizen Online
Boy, 15, and two 12-year-old girls ride stolen golf cart, girls get caught, boy escapes
A search for a stolen golf cart in Peachtree City led police to discover three juveniles in possession of the cart. Two of them were 12-year-old girls and the other, a 15-year-old boy. An officer on July 29 was dispatched to a South Peachtree Parkway location in reference to a...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night. Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found two children who had been...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
CBS 46
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
CBS 46
DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house
LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home. The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired. “It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want...
IBTimes
