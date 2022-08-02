UK PM Hopeful Sparks Anger With Jibe At Scottish Leader

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
Chinese ambassador warns British MPs against visiting Taiwan
China’s UK ambassador has urged British politicians not to “dance to the tune of the United States” and vowed “severe consequences” should MPs set foot in Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference in London, the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, who has been on parliament’s sanctions list since last summer, also reminded the British government of the joint communique the two countries signed in 1972, when they began to exchange ambassadors.
NATO Planes Conducting 24/7 Air Patrols Over Putin's Potential Next Targets
"Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO forces stand ready to secure allied airspace against all threats," NATO said in a video Thursday.
Europe is hurting because Russia has cut down its natural-gas supply — but Russia is even worse off: study
Russia has slowed natural-gas exports to Europe since invading Ukraine. A Yale University analysis found the move to be hurting Russia more than it's hurting Europe. Russia is pivoting to customers in the east, but countries like China and India bargain hard. Russia has slowed its natural-gas supplies to Europe...
International Business Times
Ukraine Warns Of New Russian Offensive; Sweden, Finland Move Closer To Joining NATO
Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, while NATO moved closer to its most significant expansion in decades as the alliance responds to the invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Senate and the Italian parliament both approved onWednesday Finland...
RELATED PEOPLE
China scolds G7 foreign ministers over Taiwan statement
BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China scolded foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for telling Beijing not to use a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as "pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".
International Business Times
Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'
Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
CNBC
Russia faces 'economic oblivion' despite claims of short-term resilience, economists say
The International Monetary Fund last week upgraded Russia's GDP estimate for 2022 by 2.5 percentage points, meaning the economy is now projected to contract by 6% this year. However, many economists see long-lasting costs to the Russian economy from the exit of foreign firms, the loss of its long-term oil and gas markets, and its diminished access to critical imports of technology and inputs.
International Business Times
Ukraine Wants Shipping Safe Passage Deal To Extend Beyond Grain
Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a safe passage deal while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine later in the day to load, and Kyiv called the pact to be extended to other goods such as metals. The July 22 deal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says First Grain Ship 'Nothing', Economy In Coma
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. His downbeat comments, via video to students in Australia on Wednesday, came as...
International Business Times
Three Grain Ships Leave Ukraine; NATO Chief Says Russia Must Not Win
Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defen?e ministry and Reuters witnesses said. The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday. "We expect that...
International Business Times
'The Turbine Works': Germany's Scholz Points Finger At Russia In Energy Row
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff. Standing next to the turbine on...
Erdogan heads for high-stakes Putin talks on Ukraine, Syria
Ways to halt the war in Ukraine and the possible launch of a new conflict in Syria are expected to dominate talks on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Complicating these efforts are repeated threats by Erdogan to launch a new military operation in Syria -- a country where Russian and Turkish interests clash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Kosovo-Serbia tension: After Ukraine and Russia, these two countries are also on the verge of war
While the war in Ukraine has been raging for the past six months, another conflict is emerging on the European continent. This time, the Balkan region is the focus of concern. NATO reported alarming news on 31 July that ‘KFOR is prepared to intervene if the stability of northern Kosovo is jeopardised’. The organisation is referring to its contingent, which has been stationed in the country since 1999 and is mandated by the UN.
Swiss adopt new EU sanctions on Russia, allow oil payments
BERLIN/ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said.
International Business Times
NATO Members Working With Defence Companies To Boost Weapons Supplies To Ukraine -Stoltenberg
NATO members are working closely with defence companies to ensure Ukraine gets more supplies of weapons and equipment to be prepared for the long haul in its war with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "We are providing a lot of support but we need to do even...
Fox News
NATO says it's prepared to intervene in Kosovo if ‘stability is jeopardized’
NATO-led forces are prepared to intervene in northern Kosovo if stability in the region is jeopardized. NATO said in a statement Sunday that tensions are on the rise in the northern municipalities of Kosovo and that Kosovo Force Pristina (KFOR) was monitoring the situation closely. KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping force,...
Comments / 0