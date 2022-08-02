UK PM Hopeful Sparks Anger With Jibe At Scottish Leader

While the war in Ukraine has been raging for the past six months, another conflict is emerging on the European continent. This time, the Balkan region is the focus of concern. NATO reported alarming news on 31 July that ‘KFOR is prepared to intervene if the stability of northern Kosovo is jeopardised’. The organisation is referring to its contingent, which has been stationed in the country since 1999 and is mandated by the UN.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO