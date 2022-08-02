ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrales, NM

rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery

In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New western series filming in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
SANTA FE, NM
houmatimes.com

Right Turn at Albuquerque

I’m writing from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: Why in the world would I leave the comfort of PoV country, with its daily 90- to 100-degree heat indexes, to travel out west and visit a desert? Maybe it was the promise of lower humidity. Maybe I was tired of Burger King breakfast burritos and longed for one from the place that invented them. Maybe it was just the querque name of the city. Or maybe it’s because Bugs Bunny was here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS schools on extended calendar welcome back students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder. Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking

Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

