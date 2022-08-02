Read on rrobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Los Ranchos residents upset over new development
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New life will soon be coming to the Village of Los Ranchos, including a new apartment complex and entertainment center. But, not everyone is on board. “We chose to live out here because it’s just so peaceful,” said M.G. Mccullough. She and her husband moved to Los Ranchos in December, from South […]
New western series filming in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
houmatimes.com
Right Turn at Albuquerque
I’m writing from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: Why in the world would I leave the comfort of PoV country, with its daily 90- to 100-degree heat indexes, to travel out west and visit a desert? Maybe it was the promise of lower humidity. Maybe I was tired of Burger King breakfast burritos and longed for one from the place that invented them. Maybe it was just the querque name of the city. Or maybe it’s because Bugs Bunny was here.
Albuquerque crews are understaffed and struggling to keep up with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you feel you are seeing more weeds than usual in the metro, it is not your imagination. The city’s Solid Waste Department is saying they are working hard to clean up medians overrun with weeds. “Overall throughout the whole city there are certain pockets we see weeds that need to be […]
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
APS schools on extended calendar welcome back students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder. Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting […]
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
visitalbuquerque.org
Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking
Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
A new airline approaches! Albuquerque starts Spirit Airlines, Las Vegas service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five months after its unveiling, Spirit Airlines is now serving Albuquerque travelers with a new way to get to Las Vegas, Nevada. A so-called budget air carrier, Spirit made its first flight to and from the Albuquerque Sunport this morning. Spirit is the newest airline to join the Albuquerque Sunport since 2016. So […]
Law enforcement line streets to honor one of the last Code Talkers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98. Sandoval […]
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
