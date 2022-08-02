A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental

Read on wupe.com
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Lanesborough, MA Police Moving To New Location; Summer Street Construction Begins
It may be long overdue, but the Lanesborough Police Department is finally in the process of moving to its new location as of Monday. Lanesborough Police posted to their Facebook page on Monday the following:. Today we are in the process of moving to our new location located at 545...
Hot Temperatures Expected Through Early Next Week In The Berkshires, Pittsfield Cooling Centers Information Here
Thursday's high temperature in The Berkshires could reach the lower 90's. It's been a hot summer for sure, and we need rain as well. With temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 80's through Monday, Pittsfield City Hall has released information on cooling centers for those in need.
Chipotle In Pittsfield, MA Opens For Business On Thursday, August 4
If you listen to "Slater and Marjo In The Morning", you know I'm a big fan of Chipotle. When Taco Bell moved to its bigger and better location on Dalton Ave. across the street, rumors started to swirl that Chipotle would be taking its old location. Well that day is finally here.
LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
What Do You Leave On For Your Pet While You’re Gone, Berkshire County?
Here's an interesting question for you pet owners in Berkshire County. When you're away for any length of time, whether you're at your job on a regular day or on a mini vacation over the weekend, do you leave anything on for your four-legged companion?. For instance, if you're away...
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
It’s Time For Some Sun Time Fun Time On The Mohawk Trail
I always love taking a drive on the Mohawk Trail. If you are looking for some fun on these warm summer days check out the Mohawk trail where you will find everything from camping, and trips down the Deerfield river to wonderful handmade art. The Mohican – Mohawk Recreation Trail...
What Do You Do If You Find An Injured Bird In Massachusetts?
I'm writing this as more of a question for those who might have an answer, rather than as an informational article with answers. This is a situation I found myself in on Sunday at my home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. One of my many hats is that of a musician. I...
Berkshire County Firefighters Send Mutual Aid To Paper Mill Fire
Berkshire County firefighters from New Marlborough Fire & Rescue along with the Southern Berkshire County Tanker Task Force provided mutual aid for a fire in the town of Russell, MA Tuesday evening. Russell is about 30 miles or so up Route 23, a little less than an hour drive from New Marlborough.
RSVP Of Berkshire County Opens Visitor Center
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County is also now home to the Pittsfield Visitor Center. RSVP is located at 16 Bartlett Ave., adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum. The visitor center, a collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city’s Office of Cultural Development, includes information and materials on...
8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake
An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend. According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
Springfield Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Pittsfield Woman
Great news, Berkshire County! Justice finally gets served over an incident that happened over two years ago involving a Pittsfield woman who was shot multiple times in broad daylight. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, guilty verdicts were obtained on Tuesday for the Springfield man,...
