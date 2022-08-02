ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 11

AP_000389.61c6cc042d3043cc9b724a18b950e18d.1849
2d ago

Every democrat should go on a vacation to Los Angeles and get a tour or the utopia they’ve created. All the east coast Dems always vacation in the beautiful areas like San Diego and Santa Barbera, which are very red, then they come back here and think everything’s great.

Reply
5
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

A look at Tennessee's primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
The Associated Press

Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Collective Bargaining#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ibew Local 429
Tennessee Lookout

Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee

At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’

When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Two more apply for AG post

In the hours before the Friday deadline, two more men submitted applications to be considered as Tennessee’s next attorney general. Culver Schmid, managing partner of Baker Donelson’s Knoxville office, and Jonathan Skrmetti, chief legal counsel to Gov. Bill Lee, are the final candidates to succeed AG Herbert Slatery, who decided not to seek another term.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

6 apply for upcoming Tennessee attorney general vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have applied to replace Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who has announced he won’t be seeking another term. The Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Don Cochran, Jerome Cochran, Michael Dunavant, R. Culver Schmid, Jonathan Skrmetti and Bill Young submitted applications for the opening by Friday’s deadline.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Blackburn: Biden should learn from Tennessee’s leaders

Just over one year ago, the Biden administration promised inflation would be temporary. Since then, Joe Biden’s spending has sent our economy into a downward spiral, with inflation reaching a four-decade high of 9.1%. While the White House continues to deny responsibility, Tennessee families have had to get creative to make ends meet between paychecks.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy