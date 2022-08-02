Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
AP_000389.61c6cc042d3043cc9b724a18b950e18d.1849
2d ago
Every democrat should go on a vacation to Los Angeles and get a tour or the utopia they’ve created. All the east coast Dems always vacation in the beautiful areas like San Diego and Santa Barbera, which are very red, then they come back here and think everything’s great.
Reply
5
Related
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
GOP lawmakers in Tennessee have redrawn Nashville from one Democratic congressional district into three GOP-leaning districts. Democrats will have a difficult, if not impossible, time getting elected.
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud
Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It's the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.
WBIR
Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections to watch in Tennessee
WASHINGTON — As voters go to the polls on Election Day, they will be deciding more than who they want to sit in their local governments. They will also be deciding who they want to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives. There are...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee
At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
wkms.org
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional seat heats up ahead of primary day
Have you made your decisions yet? Election day is Thursday, and in some cities like Nashville, it features the longest ballot in history.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law is going back to court with new challengers
A national LGBT organization is taking a second shot at challenging Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law. The Human Rights Campaign is suing the state again, more than a month after dismissing their first lawsuit. The HRC originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Wilson County families. Under state law,...
Tenn. sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill'
The lawsuit is against a Tenn. law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’
When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
williamsonhomepage.com
Two more apply for AG post
In the hours before the Friday deadline, two more men submitted applications to be considered as Tennessee’s next attorney general. Culver Schmid, managing partner of Baker Donelson’s Knoxville office, and Jonathan Skrmetti, chief legal counsel to Gov. Bill Lee, are the final candidates to succeed AG Herbert Slatery, who decided not to seek another term.
wmot.org
6 apply for upcoming Tennessee attorney general vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have applied to replace Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who has announced he won’t be seeking another term. The Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Don Cochran, Jerome Cochran, Michael Dunavant, R. Culver Schmid, Jonathan Skrmetti and Bill Young submitted applications for the opening by Friday’s deadline.
mainstreetmaury.com
Blackburn: Biden should learn from Tennessee’s leaders
Just over one year ago, the Biden administration promised inflation would be temporary. Since then, Joe Biden’s spending has sent our economy into a downward spiral, with inflation reaching a four-decade high of 9.1%. While the White House continues to deny responsibility, Tennessee families have had to get creative to make ends meet between paychecks.
Comments / 11