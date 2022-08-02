Read on commercialobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
Largo Investments Sells Recently Developed Williamsburg Office for $24M
Largo Investments sold off its recently completed office building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for $24 million, according to property records made public Thursday. Dr. Frank Shahidi, under the entity Shawnick Williamsburg, purchased the three-story building at 71 North Seventh Street with $11.7 million in financing from First Republic Bank, property records show.
therealdeal.com
KPG gets loan to turn “world’s ugliest building” into sleek office property
The most unsightly building in Greenwich Village, if not the world, is getting a facelift. KPG Funds scored $34.5 million in financing from Thorofare to convert the moribund, seven-story structure at 132 West 14th Street into a modern Class A office and retail building, according to KPG. “We are tearing...
Commercial Observer
Thorofare Finds Lending Edge with Greenwich Village Office Deal
A unique value opportunity to convert an older Greenwich Village building into a modern Class A office asset in the shadow of Google’s New York City headquarters proved to be a big attraction for Thorofare Capital to tackle a $34.5 million financing at 132 West 14th Street. The Los...
therealdeal.com
Extell sues Landsea Homes for skullduggery at 540 Sixth Avenue
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development accused the developer behind one of Manhattan’s priciest condominiums of plotting to swindle Extell out of a $21 million lease and steal away a retail tenant. Attorneys representing the development firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan accusing Landsea Homes of breaching its contract...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Commercial Observer
NYC Construction Costs Rose 8 Percent in Last Year
The pandemic has put plenty of pressure on construction costs nationwide, but New York City has seen one of the largest increases — 8 percent — of any city in the U.S. over the past year. A new report from construction consultant Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) pegged surging...
ArchDaily
ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row
Construction has begun at 126 East 57th street, a project designed by architecture office ODA, with interiors designed by Gambellini Sheppard. On 57th street, a copper mirrored gateway leads residents through the 6-story atrium and toward the 28-story residential tower. The site spans the width of a city block from 56th to 57th street and the proposed tower measures 175,000 square feet, complete with private outdoor terraces for every unit, as the pixelated cast-in-place concrete façade recesses at irregular intervals.
Architects hired to design new multi-billion dollar Midtown Manhattan bus terminal
Two renowned international architectural firms that have worked on transportation facilities around the world have a new challenge – designing a new Port Authority bus terminal on the site of the existing Midtown Manhattan facility. Port Authority officials announced the selection of two firms, Foster + Partners and A....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
Proptech Startup TROT Aims to Be Flex-Space Alternative
Office landlords who don’t want to deal with mega-flex-space companies like WeWork and Regus now have an alternative in TROT, an online marketplace where owners can list their flex-space vacancies directly. The Manhattan-based proptech startup allows owners to upload their vacant space to TROT’s online platform, post their own...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Observer
General Services Administration Renews at 123 William Street
Another government agency has finalized a sizable office lease at 123 William Street in the Financial District, landlord broker Avison Young announced. The federal General Services Administration has inked a 10-year, 48,211-square-foot lease for the entire third and part of the fourth floors of the 27-story building. Asking rent for the space was $48 a square foot, according to an Avison Young spokesperson.
cititour.com
Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022
From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
fox5ny.com
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
norwoodnews.org
Painters & Allied Trades Union to Conduct Three Apprentice Recruitment Drives in Aug & Sept
District Council 9, a chapter of the International Painters & Allied Trades Union, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that it will conduct three formal apprentice recruitment drives beginning Aug. 9. All three recruitment drives are being conducted at the union’s training center based in Long Island City in Queens.
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
lonelyplanet.com
This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets
New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
Comments / 0