ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff Releases Statement Regarding Cayuga Nation Building Demolition

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the demolition of three structures they deemed “uninhabitable” on Wednesday night:. On August 3rd, 2022, at about 5:58 PM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 2778 County Road 124, in the Town of Varick for a complaint of suspicious activity. It was discovered that the Cayuga Indian Nation Police, under the direction of Clint Halftown, was on the scene of property and a house located at 2906 County Road 124. These premises are owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation. The Nation Police produced a copy of a demolition order issued by the Nation zoning and code enforcement officer.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#National Night Out#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Narcan Training Courses Coming to Auburn & Moravia

Two Narcan training events are scheduled for August in Cayuga County. The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will be offering a training course from 10:00a-4:00p, Friday at the Modern Market in Moravia. On August 20th, the course will be offered at the Genesee Street Dunkin’ Donuts, also...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child

On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
ROSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Third Candidate Announces Bid for Seneca County Sheriff

A forty-year veteran of law enforcement in Seneca County wants to become its next sheriff. John Morabito, Senior announced his candidacy on Monday. Morabito retired from the Sheriff’s Department eight years ago. Along with the sheriff’s department, Morabito spent time with the Park Police, and the Waterloo and Interlaken Police Departments. He also is a firefighter and was an aircraft specialist at the former Seneca Army Depot.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement

After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy