Elkhart, IN

Fleetwood Mac front man, Lindsey Buckingham, to perform at The Lerner Theatre

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 2 days ago
95.3 MNC

Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater

One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
Elkhart, IN
Lindsey Buckingham
