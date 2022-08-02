Fleetwood Mac front man, Lindsey Buckingham, to perform at The Lerner Theatre

Read on abc57.com
95.3 MNC
Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater
One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
abc57.com
Fundraiser pancake breakfast to be hosted at LaPorte Municipal Airport
LA PORTE, Ind. -- An all you can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the LaPorte Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. Presale tickets for express lane service can be purchased at the LaPorte Municipal Airport or the La Porte County Fair. Adults tickets...
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend hosts Totally '80s First Fridays event August 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is hosting its August First Fridays event, Totally '80s, this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. For this month's event, Downtown South Bend is turning the middle of South Michigan Street into a roller rink for a Totally '80s Roller Skating Party. Event...
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of their "100 Black Sons Initiative" to honor its 50th anniversary. It will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, located at 1025 McPherson Street in Elkhart. The event, in partnership with Elkhart...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks cancels Ball Band Biergarten concert due to weather
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Wednesday night concert at the Ball Band Biergarten has been cancelled due to weather, the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department announced. The concert scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to September 7.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
abc57.com
Dec-O-Art donates $25,000 to support Elkhart's Make-A-Wish Foundation
ELKHART, Ind. -- A local decal company has donated $25,000 to 28 Make-A-Wish children from Elkhart. Dec-O-Art created an employee-driven donation strategy that elected Make-A-Wish-Foundation to receive a $25,000 donation. Owners of Dec-O-Art represented the company to announce the contribution and offer the check. “Dec-O-Art wants to present Make-A-Wish with...
abc57.com
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
abc57.com
Happy hour and networking event to kick off 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
ELKHART, Ind. -- The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off with a happy hour and networking event called "Alz and Ales". While the walk is scheduled for September 18, the networking event will take place at Brass Elk Brewing in Elkhart on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
abc57.com
Michiana residents honoring 'champion for veterans' Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – After learning about the sudden death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Air Force veteran James Yakym brought a bouquet of flowers to her Mishawaka district office. “Jackie has been there and been a beacon of hope,” Yakym said. Yakym shared an excerpt from an article he...
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: PaddyShack Ice Cream moves into new location
When PaddyShack Ice Cream moved into their own space earlier this year, owners of Yummy Pizza decided to open their own cafe in the open space. Located along State Road 23 and open at the same time as the pizzeria, the new cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and specialty drinks such as espresso coffees and smoothies.
abc57.com
Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic raises money towards cancer research
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic took place at Blackthorn Golf Club on Tuesday. The event gave participants the chance to participate in golf events alongside Notre Dame basketball Head Coach Mike Brey and former Notre Dame basketball players. Coaches vs. Cancer partners with the American...
WNDU
City of Elkhart opens cooling station at High Dive Pavilion
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart has opened a cooling station at High Dive Pavilion due to the heat and humidity on Wednesday. It opened at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. High Dive Pavilion is located at 500 E. Beardsley Avenue.
abc57.com
Liberty Drive railroad crossing to be closed on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Liberty Drive railroad crossing in Mishawaka will be closed starting on Monday. The section of road between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and will most likely stay closed until Friday, August 19. Detour signs will be posted but...
abc57.com
List of 2022 National Night Out events
A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
abc57.com
Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
