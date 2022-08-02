Hot and mostly dry weather continues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and very warm with a high in the lower 90s. Tonight looks to be clear with a low near 73°.

A hot, humid, and mostly dry pattern will continue this week, as Virginia lies on the eastern edge of a large central U.S. ridge. Thursday should be the hottest day of the week as we approach 96°, with a heat index between 100°-105°.

We'll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving upper-level trough approaches the region.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. This year is only the 5th time in the past 30 years with no named storms between July 3rd and August 3rd.

