Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Monroe County. Some lucky lottery winner matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 in Tuesday night's drawing. The ticket was sold at Tobacco Outlet along Main Street in Stroudsburg.
WOLF

