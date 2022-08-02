ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

How NORAD Plans to Ward Off Cruise Missiles Fired at the US

ASPEN, Colo. — Lawmakers who worry that the United States cannot ward off the kind of cruise missiles that Russia is lobbing at Ukraine should know that the Pentagon does have a plan to do so—in a few years. But the command in charge of that defense needs new technologies and updated guidance from higher-ups.
ASPEN, CO
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Island Hoppers: Marine Corps ARVs Will Wreak Havoc Across the Pacific

Both Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems (GLDS) are offering prototypes to the U.S. Marine Corps to be chosen for production next year if the service moves forward with its plans for the vehicle. The U.S. Marine Corps is building a new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) to support multi-domain amphibious...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Big Tech#5g#Marines#Socal Tech Bridge#Marine Corps Air Station#Miramar#E4#The Marine Corps
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
MILITARY
digg.com

How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized

There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

SOCOM orders 75 cropduster attack planes worth $3 billion

U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

WarTech: The Air Force Program Set to Make Technological Breakthroughs

The idea is to bridge any potential divides between innovators developing new technology and warfighters who know what tools work best in actual combat environments. Stealth fighter pilots equipped with precision missiles, bomber crews relying on advanced sensors to elude enemy air defenses, and cargo plane personnel operating in hostile airspace to deliver supplies and ammo will all be asked to contribute to future weapons development.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy