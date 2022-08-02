Read on americanmilitarynews.com
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test
Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
Defense One
How NORAD Plans to Ward Off Cruise Missiles Fired at the US
ASPEN, Colo. — Lawmakers who worry that the United States cannot ward off the kind of cruise missiles that Russia is lobbing at Ukraine should know that the Pentagon does have a plan to do so—in a few years. But the command in charge of that defense needs new technologies and updated guidance from higher-ups.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
nationalinterest.org
Island Hoppers: Marine Corps ARVs Will Wreak Havoc Across the Pacific
Both Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems (GLDS) are offering prototypes to the U.S. Marine Corps to be chosen for production next year if the service moves forward with its plans for the vehicle. The U.S. Marine Corps is building a new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) to support multi-domain amphibious...
nationalinterest.org
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut
The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
Russia has allegedly launched a new stalking satellite to eavesdrop on U.S. space assets
A new Russian satellite has been launched and appears to be heading toward a U.S. military satellite. Both the U.S. and Russian satellites have unknown capabilities and purposes. Whatever the case, it appears both satellites will come into close contact at some point on August 4th, 2022. Before its launch,...
digg.com
How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
U.S. Marines Fire HIMARS During One of World's Biggest Training Exercises
RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific Exercise) 2022 is currently taking place in the Pacific Ocean with the U.S. and 25 allied countries.
americanmilitarynews.com
SOCOM orders 75 cropduster attack planes worth $3 billion
U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
On this day in history, August 2, 1943, JFK saves PT-109 crew after collision with Japanese destroyer
U.S Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy commanded PT-109 in the Solomon Islands during World War II when his boat was struck by a Japanese destroyer on this day in history, Aug. 2, 1943. Kennedy's PT-109, a swift but small patrol torpedo boat, was torn apart in the sudden collision in the South Pacific.
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space
SpaceX had a shot at becoming a satellite builder for the Pentagon -- but then Northrop showed up.
nationalinterest.org
WarTech: The Air Force Program Set to Make Technological Breakthroughs
The idea is to bridge any potential divides between innovators developing new technology and warfighters who know what tools work best in actual combat environments. Stealth fighter pilots equipped with precision missiles, bomber crews relying on advanced sensors to elude enemy air defenses, and cargo plane personnel operating in hostile airspace to deliver supplies and ammo will all be asked to contribute to future weapons development.
americanmilitarynews.com
China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
americanmilitarynews.com
CNO seeks not just interoperability but interchangeability with foreign militaries
The U.S. Navy’s top officer is setting a new bar for coalition operations: not just interoperability, but interchangeability. One key to that is understanding exactly what each warship and navy is capable of—and how they themselves assess it. So as Adm. Mike Gilday flew from ship to ship...
20 Percent Of The USAF’s B-2 Force Is Deployed ‘Down Under’
Four USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bombers lined up at Amberley airbase in Queensland, Australia. Planet Labs.The B-2 deployment to Australia comes as the USAF ramps up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China.
Remnants of an uncontrolled Chinese rocket reentered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, US Space Command says
Remnants of a massive Chinese rocket that was descending uncontrollably back to Earth reentered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at roughly 12:45 p.m. ET Saturday, the US Space Command said on Twitter.
Area 51 Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn about Area 51 located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada.
