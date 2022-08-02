Read on www.bbc.co.uk
NHS to close Tavistock gender identity clinic for children
Tavistock and Portman trust’s clinic will shut and two services will be set up in hospitals in London and north-west England
Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition
A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
Delays to network of NHS Scotland's treatment centres
Half of the new national treatment centres planned to increase capacity for NHS operations are behind schedule. The centres will open at 10 sites across Scotland and are meant to be delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026. But at least five will not open as originally...
Police and councils call for Cambridge Look East rethink
Police chief constables, fire chiefs and council leaders have asked the BBC to reconsider plans to end the Cambridge-based version of Look East. In a letter to director general Tim Davie, the group representing four counties in the west of the region called it a "retrograde step". The programme was...
Society ‘collectively devaluing’ elderly and disabled as social care delays rise
Around 600 people every day are joining growing waiting lists to be assessed for social care and support in England, figures from councils suggest.Unprecedented numbers of people needing help at home, hospital patients and unpaid carers are waiting months for assessments and longer for vital care, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said.The organisation said a combination of increased demand, people seeking help with more complex conditions, and a lack of social care staff is behind the “enormous” waiting lists.Dwindling council budgets as a result of austerity, fewer staff due to Brexit, burnout and feeling undervalued after...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Powys: Couple buried father in pagan-style woodland ceremony
A daughter carried out her father's last wishes by burying him illegally in woodland in a pagan-style ritual, a court has heard. Eirys Brett, 31, and her partner Mark Watson, 46, buried Donald Brett, in a secret ceremony in 2019. The couple were carrying out Mr Brett's wishes, but broke...
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
Evicted Family Stuck in Hotel Room for Weeks Struggles To Find a Home
Charlene Pascoe and her three children were evicted after her landlord wanted to move into the house she was renting.
Bus strike leaves town's Skelmersdale residents stranded
A whole town has been left cut off by public transport as an ongoing bus strike shows no sign of ending. Skelmersdale in Lancashire was purpose-built in 1961 to cope with the expanding population of Liverpool but famously has no railway station. So when Arriva North West cancelled services across...
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on Monday.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim
Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments
Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
