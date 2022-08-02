ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition

A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
HEALTH
BBC

Delays to network of NHS Scotland's treatment centres

Half of the new national treatment centres planned to increase capacity for NHS operations are behind schedule. The centres will open at 10 sites across Scotland and are meant to be delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026. But at least five will not open as originally...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Police and councils call for Cambridge Look East rethink

Police chief constables, fire chiefs and council leaders have asked the BBC to reconsider plans to end the Cambridge-based version of Look East. In a letter to director general Tim Davie, the group representing four counties in the west of the region called it a "retrograde step". The programme was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Dodds
The Independent

Society ‘collectively devaluing’ elderly and disabled as social care delays rise

Around 600 people every day are joining growing waiting lists to be assessed for social care and support in England, figures from councils suggest.Unprecedented numbers of people needing help at home, hospital patients and unpaid carers are waiting months for assessments and longer for vital care, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said.The organisation said a combination of increased demand, people seeking help with more complex conditions, and a lack of social care staff is behind the “enormous” waiting lists.Dwindling council budgets as a result of austerity, fewer staff due to Brexit, burnout and feeling undervalued after...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sarn
BBC

Powys: Couple buried father in pagan-style woodland ceremony

A daughter carried out her father's last wishes by burying him illegally in woodland in a pagan-style ritual, a court has heard. Eirys Brett, 31, and her partner Mark Watson, 46, buried Donald Brett, in a secret ceremony in 2019. The couple were carrying out Mr Brett's wishes, but broke...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams

Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
POLITICS
BBC

Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark

A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Relationships
BBC

Bus strike leaves town's Skelmersdale residents stranded

A whole town has been left cut off by public transport as an ongoing bus strike shows no sign of ending. Skelmersdale in Lancashire was purpose-built in 1961 to cope with the expanding population of Liverpool but famously has no railway station. So when Arriva North West cancelled services across...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on Monday.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim

Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments

Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'

Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy