Trade Wars — The Yankees Are Fooling Themselves If They Think They’ve Passed the Astros With Hyped Deadline Deals

Read on www.papercitymag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade
You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal
The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan. Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott […] The post Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
MLB・
Christian Vazquez: Grading the Astros-Red Sox MLB trade deadline deal
On Monday, the Houston Astros made a splash on the trade market, acquiring catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a pair of prospects. Vazquez was the longest-tenured player on Boston’s roster and the whole situation was even more bizarre because the deal literally got done during batting practice before the […] The post Christian Vazquez: Grading the Astros-Red Sox MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astors have made a trade.
Comments / 11