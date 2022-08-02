‘Big Brother’ to officially return on ITV2 following five-year break from TV screens

Read on www.nme.com
Netflix Keeps Sneakily Canceling Shows After 1 Season, Sometimes Without People Even Realizing
Netflix just cancelled another one-season show, proving that it still doesn't mind axing titles in sneaky ways.
Grazia
CONFIRMED: Big Brother Is BACK – Please, Do Not Swear
Just as Love Island is ending and you thought you were about to get your life back, we can reveal that ITV2 is bringing back Big Brother. The original Reality TV show has long been rumoured to return and ITV2 revealed the return during the Love Island Finale. The show...
spoilertv.com
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
Michael Owen Breaks Silence Following Love Island Final
Michael Owen has spoken out for the first time following the Love Island final, in which his daughter Gemma, 19, and her partner Luca, 23, were named as the runners-up of the season. The pair managed to beat couples Indiyah & Dami and Andrew & Tasha in the final public...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
SheKnows
Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!
All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Chelsea Leaving the Show?
'The Young and the Restless' fans worry about Chelsea Lawson's status with the show because of her current storyline.
Popculture
Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28
Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of One of Her Biggest Blockbuster Films
Bridget Moynahan is best known as Erin Reagan on the hit series Blue Bloods. But the actress has been a fixture of movies and TV for decades. On Thursday she took to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of one of her most famous film roles, the 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Are Going Off on Simon Cowell for Giving This Act a ‘Pity Yes’
One of the best things about watching America’s Got Talent is that you never know what you’re going to get, especially in the early rounds. Contestants aren’t restricted to a single category, such as singing or dancing. Instead, they’re welcome to bring any talent they believe to be display-worthy.
‘NCIS’ Cast Members Starting to Reveal Pics Before Season 20 Begins Filming
Season 20 of the long-running NCIS is shaping up behind the scenes. The cast and crew are hard at work filming new episodes and they’re promising big things in store. Cast members have started posting hype videos on their social media accounts and fans are eating up every second they can get.
Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor
Janelle Pierzina, Pooch, and other former Houseguests had thoughts after Big Brother's latest shocking scene.
digitalspy.com
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
