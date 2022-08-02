Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings

Read on www.90min.com
Related
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Cristiano Ronaldo will finally make Man Utd ‘Great Escape’… and I do not blame him for wanting out, says Piers Morgan
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been tipped to finally escape Manchester United, by pal Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has been vocal in his desire to quit Old Trafford after the club's 2021-22 horror show. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has contacted Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly
This was not the first time that the 19-year-old had scored a long-range lob for Arsenal.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer
Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
Yardbarker
Chelsea met in-demand attacker’s agent as they join chase with Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano has today reported the exclusive news that Chelsea met with the agent of in-demand Red Bull Salzburg attacker Benjamin Sesko – the latest off their production line of talent. Manchester United have been leading the race so far – certainly in the press – and Romano confirms...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
90min
759
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0