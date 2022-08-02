Read on www.mychesco.com
Health care workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of health care workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.
Medical Report: A contributing factor to diabetes that should surprise no one
Almost one out of 10 people in this country has diabetes. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at a common contributing factor that should not surprise you.
Larimar Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders
BALA CYNWYD, PA — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR) announced that preclinical studies evaluating CTI-1601’s effects on gene expression and neurodegeneration will be featured in a poster at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders. The conference will take place August 7 – 12, 2022 at the Rey Don Jaime Grand Hotel in Castelldefels, Spain.
The Alliance Awards $620,000 in Support of Grassroots and Nonprofit Partnerships
COATESVILLE, PA — The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Begins Phase 3 Trial of VP-102 for Molluscum Contagiosum
WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced that Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. recently dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of VP-102 (referred to as TO-208 in Japan) for molluscum contagiosum in Japan, triggering an $8 million milestone payment from Torii to Verrica. “We...
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
EnerSys Welcomes Rudolph Wynter to Board of Directors
— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Rudolph (Rudy) Wynter, as a Class I director, effective immediately. Mr. Wynter currently serves as the President of National Grid’s New York business, leading National Grid’s regulated energy delivery portfolio that provides electricity and natural gas service to customers across the State of New York. In his more than 30-year tenure at National Grid and its legacy companies, he has served in many senior and operational roles, from Chief Operating Officer of its Wholesale Networks & Capital Delivery business, to Strategic Planning, Engineering and Operations. His wide-ranging experience also includes a focus on grid resilience and clean energy technologies, including renewable energy sources as part of the solution to meet greenhouse gas emissions targets in territories National Grid services.
Rajant’s New Peregrine Delivers 4-6x Increase in Throughput
MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation reports the successful deployment of its fourth-generation BreadCrumb® Peregrine, which provides a 4-6x increase in overall throughput capacity enabling a host of new applications. The Peregrine deployments, the first in South Africa with Anglo American, support applications for mine production systems, including proximity detection, fatigue management, and tele-remote drilling.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Summer Campers Stock Philabundance Shelves with More Than 150 Items
MALVERN, PA — Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Malvern recently collected more than 150 nonperishable food items for local nonprofit Philabundance. Campers hosted a food drive to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to families in need. At the end of the collection, students organized and prepared the donations for delivery to the nonprofit. Through this initiative, campers learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping those in need.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
SBA Administrator Guzman Visits Temple University SBDC to Discuss PADTEP Program, Meet Pennsylvania Small Business Owners
Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, poses for a photo Monday after meeting with business owners and clients of the Temple University SBDC during an in-person small business roundtable at Temple University's Fox School of Business. (Submitted Image) PHILADELPHIA, PA — On August 1st, Administrator Isabella Casillas...
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Aviridi Names Jeffrey Rutishauser as Strategic Advisor
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Aviridi announced the recent addition of real estate development veteran Jeffrey Rutishauser as strategic advisor and the acquisition of an 11-acre industrial land parcel in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to develop as a manufacturing facility. Rutishauser has more than 30 years of commercial real estate development experience across...
Teleflex Publishes 2021 Global Impact Report
WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that it recently published its 2021 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and organizational changes to support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) program and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index.
Adecco Job Fair in Coatesville: 300 Warehouse Positions Available
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job? Adecco is hosting a three-day job fair to fill 300 warehouse positions that are immediately available in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. These seasonal roles will provide support to CTDI, a family-owned full-service logistics, repair and engineering company that services the country’s largest telecommunication and cable providers. With regards to CDC guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the event.
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Comments / 0