ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of Sandy Hook Victim, 6, Isolating With Security Detail After ‘Encounters’ During Alex Jones Trial

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Detail#Defamation#Violent Crime
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify

Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy