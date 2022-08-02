Parents of Sandy Hook Victim, 6, Isolating With Security Detail After ‘Encounters’ During Alex Jones Trial

Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus
The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
FBI arrests man with a military-style rifle near the home of a high-profile Iranian dissident journalist
The FBI wants to know why a man was near the New York City home of a well-known Iranian journalist and author while allegedly in possession of an illegal military-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds. The agency is probing whether the suspect, federally charged with possession of a firearm that...
Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
'You have no right to judge my son': Uvalde shooter's mom to victim's family
Video shows a Uvalde school shooting victim’s family confronting the mother of the gunman, and captures her response. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell have more.
Hear what a former top Secret Service official thinks about the missing texts
Gordon Heddell, former assistant director at the US Secret Service, joins New Day to discuss the criticism of the agency’s handling of recent congressional requests.
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
A mile-long convoy of empty school buses drove through Texas on Thursday, on a mission to get to Sen. Ted Cruz's home. Each empty seat of this mobile art installation by Change The Ref founder Manuel Oliver represents over four thousand other victims of school shootings from the past three years alone.
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
