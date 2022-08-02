Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Democratic Party employees are unionizing
Tennessee is not the easiest place to be a labor organizer. The state’s most powerful people, like Gov. Bill Lee, actively lobby against union drives. Tennessee teachers were stripped of collective bargaining power more than a decade ago. And in November, Tennessee voters will decide whether to add “right to work” language — provisions that undermine union power by allowing workers to benefit from collective bargaining without paying dues, which has been state law for decades — to the state constitution.
Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inductees announced
Belmont University announced Friday its 2022 class of Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inductees. Reginald Coopwood, current president and CEO of Regional One Health in Memphis, former CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority and former chief medical officer of Nashville General Hospital at Meharry Medical College. David W. Gregory,...
