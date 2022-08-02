Tennessee is not the easiest place to be a labor organizer. The state’s most powerful people, like Gov. Bill Lee, actively lobby against union drives. Tennessee teachers were stripped of collective bargaining power more than a decade ago. And in November, Tennessee voters will decide whether to add “right to work” language — provisions that undermine union power by allowing workers to benefit from collective bargaining without paying dues, which has been state law for decades — to the state constitution.

