Adecco Job Fair in Coatesville: 300 Warehouse Positions Available

The Alliance Awards $620,000 in Support of Grassroots and Nonprofit Partnerships
COATESVILLE, PA — The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Rajant’s New Peregrine Delivers 4-6x Increase in Throughput
MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation reports the successful deployment of its fourth-generation BreadCrumb® Peregrine, which provides a 4-6x increase in overall throughput capacity enabling a host of new applications. The Peregrine deployments, the first in South Africa with Anglo American, support applications for mine production systems, including proximity detection, fatigue management, and tele-remote drilling.
PA Labor Secretary: We’ve Invested $40M in PAsmart So Far and It’s Working
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier yesterday joined workforce development professionals to celebrate the achievements of Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, through which the commonwealth has invested more than $40 million since 2018 to enhance opportunities for Pennsylvania workers through apprenticeship programs and to strengthen Pennsylvania’s overall economy through industry partnerships.
TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of TELA Bio recently approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 58,075 shares of its common stock to 25 newly-hired employees, with a grant date of July 26, 2022.
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
SBA Administrator Guzman Visits Temple University SBDC to Discuss PADTEP Program, Meet Pennsylvania Small Business Owners
Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, poses for a photo Monday after meeting with business owners and clients of the Temple University SBDC during an in-person small business roundtable at Temple University's Fox School of Business. (Submitted Image) PHILADELPHIA, PA — On August 1st, Administrator Isabella Casillas...
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Begins Phase 3 Trial of VP-102 for Molluscum Contagiosum
WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced that Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. recently dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of VP-102 (referred to as TO-208 in Japan) for molluscum contagiosum in Japan, triggering an $8 million milestone payment from Torii to Verrica. “We...
Summer Campers Stock Philabundance Shelves with More Than 150 Items
MALVERN, PA — Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Malvern recently collected more than 150 nonperishable food items for local nonprofit Philabundance. Campers hosted a food drive to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to families in need. At the end of the collection, students organized and prepared the donations for delivery to the nonprofit. Through this initiative, campers learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping those in need.
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
EnerSys Welcomes Rudolph Wynter to Board of Directors
— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Rudolph (Rudy) Wynter, as a Class I director, effective immediately. Mr. Wynter currently serves as the President of National Grid’s New York business, leading National Grid’s regulated energy delivery portfolio that provides electricity and natural gas service to customers across the State of New York. In his more than 30-year tenure at National Grid and its legacy companies, he has served in many senior and operational roles, from Chief Operating Officer of its Wholesale Networks & Capital Delivery business, to Strategic Planning, Engineering and Operations. His wide-ranging experience also includes a focus on grid resilience and clean energy technologies, including renewable energy sources as part of the solution to meet greenhouse gas emissions targets in territories National Grid services.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Casey: $25 Million in Federal Funding Will Help Protect Southeastern Pennsylvania from Disasters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) this week announced over $25 million in federal funding for Southeastern Pennsylvania disaster mitigation and flood protection from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding comes through two grant programs intended to improve climate and disaster resiliency across the Nation....
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
Rep. Lawrence Announces Subpoenas to Be Served This Week
HARRISBURG, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster), chairman of the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, released the following statement yesterday regarding the issuance of subpoenas:. “Subpoenas will be served this week as part of the Select Committee’s work authorized by House Resolution 216,” said Lawrence....
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
