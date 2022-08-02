Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Related
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
big945.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills plans National Night Out
The Town of Kill Devil Hills, along with its police and fire departments, will hold its 11th annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lowe’s parking lot, located at 1500 North Croatan Highway. “Come out and join our first responders...
islandfreepress.org
Fire reported at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night
A fire was reported at Duck Village Outfitters, a surf and watersports shop in Salvo village, on Wednesday night, August 3, per multiple reports. According to residents close to the scene, the fire started at around 8:00 p.m., and the Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue Department responded to the site within minutes. Additional local organizations, including nearby Hatteras Island volunteer fire departments and Dare County authorities, were also responding to the incident as of 9:00 p.m.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
Swimming advisory lifted for section of Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach
A swimming advisory has been issued for a section of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach after bacteria levels do not meet the standard.
NBC12
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Catching a ride at OBX Skim Jam
Caleb Bellisle, 20, of Virginia Beach runs down the beach before catching a ride in the OBX Skim Jam held at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Saturday, July 16. Nearly 150 men and women athletes showed up for the two-day event held despite small surf. Bellisle, who also plays baseball at Lynchburg (Va.) University, placed third in his men’s division heat.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr. of Elizabeth City, August 1
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
obxtoday.com
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rick L. Stickle of Elizabeth City, August 1
Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
13newsnow.com
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
Comments / 0