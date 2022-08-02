ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of murder in case of missing University of Mississippi student

By Oxford Eagle staff
A bond hearing for the man charged in the murder of a missing University of Mississippi student has been rescheduled.

Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.

Lee was last seen early on Friday, July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments. His car was later found in Bandit Towing’s lot. It had been reportedly been towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that Friday afternoon.

The car was sent to and police and federal investigators have been conducting an exhaustive search for Lee., having been unable to locate his body. Authorities have not released updates on the search for Lee since Herrington’s arrest.

Herrington made his first appearance in public since the arrest on Wednesday, July 27, for what was scheduled to be his bond hearing before County Circuit Court Judge Frankline “Gray” Tollison.

However, Herrington’s attorney Kevin Horan of Horan & Horan Law Firm requested to delay the bond hearing to within two weeks of that date.

Currently, Herrington is being held without bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

martha summerlin
2d ago

maybe they should check out where the Herrington guy lives in Hernando, ms. he said he had a moving company up there and maybe he had help in doing something to the young man. if Herrington killed him there is no way he could come out of the apartment where the young man went, without someone seeing him bring out a body. and no one knows he could have took him to Hernando at his place and then get the towing company to move the car. it bothers me alot that a friend would do this. I feel so sorry for his dad. if someone knows what happened, they ought to come forward and tell.

Kimberly Cameron-moncrief
2d ago

I wish someone would tell where this child body is so his family can give him a proper burial

the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago

Again what evidence do they have connecting him to a murder charge. Did he confess to killing him? Only in Mississippi!!

