PRIMARY ELECTION: Polling places across Lyon County listed as busy Tuesday

Read on kvoe.com
Related
KVOE
Interview schedule set for Fifth Judicial District judge position
The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview all four announced candidates for the position opening up when Judge Merlin Wheeler retires later this year. Interviews will be Aug. 11 at the Lyon County Courthouse. Local private attorney Jeremy Dorsey will interview first, followed by Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser, Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver and Fifth District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones. All four candidates will have 30-minute interviews. The board is tentatively set to vote on the candidates to send to Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration by the end of the Aug. 11 meeting.
KVOE
Quartet of executive sessions highlight Lyon County Commission action meeting Thursday
Executive sessions were the main priority for Lyon County Commissioners when they convened for their weekly action meeting Thursday. Commissioners began the meeting with a non-elected personnel executive session for the purpose of handbook policy reviews with HR Director Janice Huffman and Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy. No action was taken following the session.
Emporia gazette.com
City commission to end contract with Kaup
The Emporia City Commission gave direction to city manager Trey Cocking to move in a different direction with the city's zoning regulations Wednesday afternoon. Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use, was hired as a consultant to work on the city's revised planning and zoning regulations. Cocking told commissioners Wednesday that Kaup was still looking through the regulations — 36 months after he began.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners reopening application window for Carnegie Library building
Emporia City Commissioners have chosen to reopen the application window for the historic Carnegie building. The application window will be open for 30 days and comes after miscommunication from a potential bidder according to City Manager Trey Cocking. Cocking says this is the only bid to buy the property the...
KVOE
KDOT approves highway sealing bids in Lyon, Osage counties
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for a pair of area road construction projects. KDOT has approved a sealing project on Kansas Highway 130 from Hartford through Neosho Rapids to the Interstate 35 junction, a distance of almost eight miles. Vance Brothers Incorporated and Subsidiary won the contract with a nearly $600,000 bid.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
The Carnegie Library and the 2023 budget will be two of the main items of business for Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. During their regular study session, commissioners will resume conversations on the future of the Carnegie Library. The city has been accepting proposals for potential uses since early last month with two notable proposals submitted thus far.
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners conducting search for communications manager
Lyon County Commissioners are reviewing candidates for a new position within the county. During a special study meeting Wednesday morning, Commissioners interviewed potential candidates for a public relations manager position. Commissioners are reserving comment on the position at this time as the search process is still ongoing. Further details will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Lyon County Commission holding study meeting Wednesday morning
Lyon County Commissioners will have a rare study meeting Wednesday morning. The only items on the agenda are a pair of executive sessions, one for legal purposes and one for non-elected personnel matters. The meeting will begin at 9 am inside of the Lyon County Courthouse Commission Chambers.
KVOE
Lyon County Fair has opening night of carnival Thursday
The Lyon County Fair officially begins in full force Thursday night, and Fair Board member Ken Duft says everything is ready to go. After several 4H shows over the past week, Thursday sees the opening night of the carnival after weigh-in activities for beef, swine, sheep, meat goats and bucket calves — and after open class exhibits have been entered in the Fairgrounds Anderson Building.
KVOE
Hearing, trial both slated for Aug. 29 in Emporia drug distribution case
Amanda Sibert’s next court hearing is Aug. 29 The question now is whether it will be a motions hearing or the start of her trial on drug distribution charges. Sibert was scheduled for two hearings Wednesday, a motion hearing to suppress evidence and a final pretrial hearing. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman says Sibert failed to appear at the evidence suppression hearing, so a warrant was issued for her arrest. However, she appeared at the second hearing so the warrant was canceled.
KVOE
Emporia Public Library not altering course despite restart to application window for historic Carnegie Library
The clock is ticking once again for proposals and bids to be submitted to the city of Emporia for the historic Carnegie Library. As KVOE reported Wednesday, commissioners voted to reopen the application window for another 30 days after a “private entity” failed to submit a bid to purchase the property due to a miscommunication. At this time, the city has only received four proposals for the property from the Emporia Public Library none of which would see the library purchase the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Lyon County constructing new fitness facility for employees
Initial work is underway to provide Lyon County employees with a new fitness center. Last month county commissioners approved the use of $100,000 in American Rescue Act funds for the creation of the center inside the Lyon County Court Annex. According to Human Resources Director Janice Huffman, the center is one way the county is helping staff both improve work-life balance and overcome stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
KVOE
Emporia’s logo redesign effort separate from East 12th water tower renovation, painting projects
As the city of Emporia’s logo redesign process continues, residents continue to ask questions about two unrelated projects. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, a guest on KVOE’s Morning Show this week, says the work towards a new logo has no bearing on the project renovating the elevated water storage tank on East 12th Avenue near Dillons.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kansas Profile: a Compelling Calendar at a Successful Store
Second Saturday. Trivia Tuesday. Do those events sound like items on the calendar at your local grocery store? They might not be what one would expect, but those are examples of creative events that one rural grocery store is using to expand and engage its customer base. Marilyn Logan is...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street launches ‘Shop Local, Back to School’ teacher gift card program
Emporia Main Street has a new initiative designed to thank teachers in Lyon County for their work. Main Street Director Casey Woods had details on KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday:. Main Street will then have a drawing Aug. 22, with five $100 gift certificates going to Lyon County teachers....
KVOE
Primeaux captured again
Barely two weeks after he was sentenced for stealing items from the Lee Beran Recreation Center and less than a week after he was highlighted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers, John Paul Primeaux has been captured. Crime Stoppers made the announcement Thursday after putting Primeaux on its Felony Friday list...
KVOE
WEATHER: Heat advisories return for Chase, Greenwood counties; rain totals vary widely
Heat alerts are back again for part of the KVOE listening area. Chase and Greenwood counties are in heat advisories from 1-8 pm both Thursday and Friday. This follows another hot day across the KVOE listening area Wednesday, although the heat didn’t last all day thanks to storms in the morning and late afternoon. The Emporia Municipal Airport reached 97 with a peak heat index of 107 shortly after noon.
Comments / 0