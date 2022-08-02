Read on www.kazu.org
Related
Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: long COVID in kids and teens, cases, Biden & more
Each week, we offer you a roundup of noteworthy coronavirus coverage.
KIDS・
See the blistering heat of July on this map from NASA
A heat dome over the south central region raised temperatures in the U.S. In some areas, temperatures felt were as high as 120oF (49oC) Utah recorded >100oF (38oC) temperatures for a record 16 consecutive days. During the early days of July, NASA's monthly climate outlook warned that the temperatures across...
This Montecito-Born Canned Sake Spritz Is the Perfect Poolside Beverage
The canned booze world is evolving at a rapid clip. A couple years ago, we might have opened a small-batch canned wine like Nomadica because it was a novelty. Now, these new ways to take the edge off are a way of life. The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category grew by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and that surge has continued in the intervening years. Pre-mixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category in 2021, increasing another 42.3% from the year before. That’s a whopping $1.6 billion that may have otherwise gone to beer, wine and hard liquor.
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
JOBS・
Comments / 0