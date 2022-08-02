Recipe exchange: How to make the best use of your zucchini abundance, a peachy dessert and more

We have some tasty ways to use that garden overachiever.

I’m talking zucchini of course.

Every summer I ask you all to send me your best zucchini recipes and once again you did not disappoint. A good example: This recipe from Marilyn Jordan of Bethlehem Township.

Jordan writes that the original recipe for “Zucchini Puff” came from a cookbook that was in a cabin she stayed in during a camping trip to Maine in 1979. Fortunately on that trip she had some garden zucchini with her.

Here’s the recipe:

Zucchini Puff

Here’s the original recipe:

What you’ll need:

3 cups chopped or grated zucchini

1 large onion, chopped

½ cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, beaten

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup Bisquick

½ tsp salt, and pepper to taste

2 Tbs dill or parsley

Mix zucchini, onion, eggs and cheese. Add Bisquick, salt, dill or parsley.

Bake in a buttered two-quart casserole at 350 degrees for about 45-50. A knife inserted in the middle should come out clean

Note: Jordan also has some alterations to this recipe you can use:

“Remove the zucchini seeds if large and grate using a rotary grater. Dice the onion to ¼”; fresh minced dill is better than dried; Instead of Bisquick, I use ½ cup whole-wheat flour plus ½ cup all-purpose flour plus 1 tbs. baking powder. For added pizzazz, add 1 stalk celery and 4 or 5 medium mushrooms diced to ¼”, and add 1 tbs. minced fresh rosemary,” she writes.

Cheezy zucchini casserole

Here’s another zucchini recipe for you to try from Jo Anne Creyer of Slatington.

What you’ll need:

Three zucchini

1 ½ tsp salt

3 cups cooked rice

1 container Greek yogurt

½ tsp baking powder

4 large eggs

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese (divided)

½ tsp Mrs. Dash seasoning

½ tsp salt

1 ½ Tbs each of minced garlic, oregano and basil

Preheat oven to 400. Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with oil spray.

Grate zucchini. Put in a colander in sink and add 1 ½ tsp salt. Stir and let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Mix yogurt with baking powder and let stand 8-10 minutes. Add eggs to yogurt and whisk until well mixed. Add rice, 2 cups cheese, and all seasonings. Add zucchini to the yogurt/rice mixture after squeezing out as much moisture as possible. Mix well.

Pour into casserole dish and top with 1 cup of cheese.

Bake for 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Martha’s Peach Pudding

Kay Yankoski of Allentown send in this recipe and it’s perfectly timed. Peaches are just about perfect right now.

What you’ll need

½ c sugar

4 tbsp melted butter

½ c milk

¾ c flour

1-½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

About three sliced peaches

½ c sugar

1 c boiling water

Combine sugar, butter, milk, flour, baking soda and salt. Spread in baking pan (square or round). Then top with sliced peaches and sugar and cover with boiling water. Bake at 150 for about an hour.

ISO tasty peanuts

Karoline Peeler of Schnecksville wrote in looking for a snack she loves. Let’s help her out, dear readers! Here’s her email:

“Hi Jennifer. There was a church in Bethlehem that made processed peanuts. I believe they were fried and absolutely delicious but since the pandemic they stopped making them. I was wondering if you could ask your readers if they know of any church or organization in the Lehigh Valley that makes these homemade peanuts. I really miss them, they were very much like the blistered Virginia peanuts which you can also not find around here.”

If you have the answer or you’re looking for a recipe yourself, write to the Recipe Exchange. Email: jsheehan@mcall.com and include “Recipe Exchange” in the subject line along with your name and hometown in the body of the email.

And keep sending those garden-fresh recipes!