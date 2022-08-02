ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic relief funds helped Pennsylvanians stay insured, officials say | Tuesday Morning Coffee

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
A view of Pennsylvania's state-run "Pennie" health insurance site (Screen Capture)

Good Tuesday Morning, all.

The state’s top insurance officials say federal pandemic relief funds have contributed to a decrease in the number of uninsured Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvania saw the lowest uninsured rate in history, at 5.4 percent , thanks in large part to the affordability and access of coverage offered by the American Rescue Plan Act enhanced subsidies,” acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said, adding that financial assistance from ARPA saw out-of-pocket premium costs for Pennsylvanians decrease by an average of 9 percent.

Humphreys called on Congress to extend subsidies included in the ARPA to continue to ensure affordable coverage following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot afford to slow or lose this progress,” Humphreys said, adding “We are hopeful that the subsidy extension being discussed in the U.S. Senate quickly becomes law, providing time for the department to review any necessary impact on, or modifications to, filed rates.”

The insurance department also said that nearly 375,000 Pennsylvanians enrolled in health coverage through the commonwealth’s official marketplace, Pennie, during the last open enrollment period, an 11 percent increase compared to 2021.

“As we navigate through the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic , Pennsylvania continues to have a strong and competitive insurance market,” Humphreys said.

Our Stuff

NEW: Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending, according to our sister publication the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

ICYMI: Jennifer Shutt reports: Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights.

Also from Jennifer Shutt: Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week .

On our Commentary page, this morning: Columnist Bruce Ledewitz says that a balanced budget is the way to bring back the working class, especially voters of color.

Christopher Decker writes: Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States.

Elsewhere

From The Lebanon Daily News: Annville and Cleona fire companies formally merge into one department.

Harrisburg mayor temporarily transfers power to police chief after medical procedure, PennLive reports.

GoErie.com reports: Traces of silver carp, an invasive species, found in Presque Isle Bay. What’s the next step?

From The Centre Daily Times: Penn State implements hiring freeze through at least next summer. Here’s what we know.

What Goes On

11 a.m., Gov. Wolf, Legislators to Reintroduce Program to Provide $2,000 Payments to Support Pennsylvanians. WHERE: Bureau of Folcroft, 1555 Elmwood Ave., Folcroft, PA 19032.

1:15 p.m., Gov. Wolf and Educators Celebrate Historic Increase in Education Funding. WHERE: Marshall Math Science Academy, Main Lobby, 301 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17104.

And now you’re up to date.

The post Pandemic relief funds helped Pennsylvanians stay insured, officials say | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

abc27.com

Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty

(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

