ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvUAc_0h1Zp2eD00

Stock photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images

By Christopher Decker

The 9.1% increase in U.S. consumer prices in the 12 months ending in June 2022, the highest in four decades, has prompted many sobering headlines .

Meanwhile, annual inflation in Germany and the U.K. – countries with comparable economies – ran nearly as high: 7.5% and 8.2%, respectively, for the 12 months ending in June 2022. In Spain, inflation has hit 10% .

It might seem like U.S. policies brought on this predicament, but economists like me doubt it because inflation is spiking everywhere , with few exceptions. Rates averaged 9.65% in the 38 largely wealthy countries that belong to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development through May 2022.

What revved up those price increases starting in early 2021 ?

Scarcity put pressure on prices everywhere

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, demand for computers and other high-tech goods soared as many people switched from working in offices to clocking in at home .

Computer chip manufacturers struggled to keep up, leading to chip shortages and higher prices for a dizzying array of devices and machines requiring them, including refrigerators, cars and smartphones.

It’s not just chips. Many of the goods Americans consume, such as cars, televisions and prescription drugs, are imported from all corners of the world .

Supply chain strains

On top of problems tied to supply and demand changes, there have been major disruptions to how goods move to manufacturers and then onto consumers along what’s known as the supply chain .

Freight disruption, whether by ship, train or truck, has interfered with the delivery of all sorts of goods since 2020. That’s caused the cost of shipping goods to rise sharply .

These massive shipping disruptions have exposed the disadvantages of the popular just-in-time practice for managing inventory.

By keeping as little of the materials needed to make their products on hand, companies become more vulnerable to shortages and transportation snafus. And when manufacturers are unable to make their products quickly, shortages occur and prices surge.

This approach, especially when it involves the reliance on far-flung suppliers, has left businesses much more susceptible to market shocks.

Labor complications

The beginning of the pandemic also sent shock waves through labor markets with lasting effects .

Many businesses either fired or furloughed large numbers of workers in 2020. When governments began to relax restrictions related to the pandemic, many employers found that significant numbers of their former workers were unwilling to return to work .

Whether those workers had chosen to retire early , seek new jobs offering a better work-life balance or become disabled , the results were the same: labor shortages that required higher wages to recruit replacements and retain other employees .

Again, all of these dynamics are occurring globally , not just in the U.S.

War in Ukraine compounded these woes

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began officially on Feb. 24, 2022 , has also exacerbated inflation by interfering with the global supply of fuels and grains .

The conflict’s effects are reverberating around the globe and fueling inflation .

Russia is the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil . Sanctions against Russian imports, combined with Russia halting oil shipments to European countries in retaliation, has led to disruptions in the global oil market.

As Europe buys more oil from the Middle East, demand for oil from that region increases, prompting price increases. Crude prices jumped from $101 per barrel in late February 2022, to $123 a month later. Prices stayed high for several months but by late July were around $100 a barrel again.

Food prices have increased substantially in the U.S. and elsewhere, partly due to this conflict. Ukraine possesses some of the most fertile soil in the world and is the third-largest exporter of corn .

Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian crops and its blockade of Ukrainian exports have led to significant price increases worldwide for agricultural commodities .

How will the world respond?

Support for globalization and international trade has waned in recent years. Given supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine fueling inflation, this trend will likely continue.

However, as an economist, I believe the benefits of free and open trade still outweigh current challenges.

In my view, there isn’t anything fundamentally wrong with the globalization that cannot be fixed . But, like quelling inflation and alleviating supply chain bottlenecks, it will take time.

Christopher Decker is a professor of economics at the University of Nebraska Omaha. H e wrote this piece for The Conversation, where it first appeared.

The post Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor

Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#United States#Food Prices#Business Industry#Juanmonino Getty Images#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Conversation U.S.

Social media provides flood of images of death and carnage from Ukraine war – and contributes to weaker journalism standards

Photos of civilians killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war are widespread, particularly online, both on social media and in professional news media. Editors have always published images of dead or suffering people during times of crisis, like wars and natural disasters. But the current crisis has delivered many more of these images, more widely published online, than ever before.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy