ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

ALERT CENTER: Sand tiger shark caught by fisherman at Jersey Shore; released back into the ocean

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwYFd_0h1Zp0sl00

A sand tiger shark was caught by a fisherman in Sea Isle City and released back into the ocean.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
94.5 PST

Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ

It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Tiger Shark#Jersey Shore#Fisherman#Into The Ocean
94.5 PST

Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ

There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show

How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

Food Dye Leaves South Jersey Creek Red: Report

Food dye caused a portion of Pennsauken Creek in Burlington County to turn red on Tuesday, Aug. 2, reports say. ABC Chopper 6 flew over the creek and the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority nearby and could see the tinted water flowing from the facility. The accident occurred after a beverage...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Happy Together thrills audience in Ocean City

The Ocean City Music Pier was filled to capacity for the “Happy Together” tour in Ocean City. The tour presented The Cowsills, The Vogues, The Buckinghams, The Association, Gary Puckett, and The Turtles, all of whom got standing ovations. Donald B. Kravitz is an Entertainment & Special Events...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy