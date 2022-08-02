ALERT CENTER: Sand tiger shark caught by fisherman at Jersey Shore; released back into the ocean

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
20 Ways to Help People NOT Be a Jerk on New Jersey BeachesBridget MulroyCape May, NJ
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
New Jersey Man Reels in 7-Foot Sand Tiger Shark in Front of Massive Crowd: VIDEO
P.J. Braun is known around his coastal city as the “shark man.” So it’s no… The post New Jersey Man Reels in 7-Foot Sand Tiger Shark in Front of Massive Crowd: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?
If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious. Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but,...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
thesandpaper.net
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
Watch: Cape May Whale Watch Spots Hundreds of Bottlenose Dolphins
CAPE MAY, NJ – If you have ever been to the Cape May area, one...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show
How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store
In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits. Believe it or not, there’s still a...
Food Dye Leaves South Jersey Creek Red: Report
Food dye caused a portion of Pennsauken Creek in Burlington County to turn red on Tuesday, Aug. 2, reports say. ABC Chopper 6 flew over the creek and the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority nearby and could see the tinted water flowing from the facility. The accident occurred after a beverage...
Mass grave of Revolutionary War mercenaries and rare gold coin unearthed in New Jersey
A public dig in New Jersey uncovered a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War.
shorelocalnews.com
Happy Together thrills audience in Ocean City
The Ocean City Music Pier was filled to capacity for the “Happy Together” tour in Ocean City. The tour presented The Cowsills, The Vogues, The Buckinghams, The Association, Gary Puckett, and The Turtles, all of whom got standing ovations. Donald B. Kravitz is an Entertainment & Special Events...
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
Heat Waves To Become More Frequent At The Jersey Shore
OCEAN COUNTY – Experts said that heat waves, like the one the shore just went through, happen more now than they did in the past, and that you should expect them to happen more frequently in the years to come. Recently, the shore area has been faced with temperatures...
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
capemayvibe.com
A day in the life of the Lobster House, the Jersey Shore’s most iconic eatery
The Lobster House is in its 100th season at the Jersey Shore. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
