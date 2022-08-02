ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert Says Venezuelans Eat Dogs Because They Have No Guns

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Comments / 231

wayne stewart
2d ago

and boberts husband exposes himself to little girls because she is to busy taking on all comers in the back seat of her pickup truck to take care of him

Willie Rivera
1d ago

More than likely it's the GED talking and the vast knowledge she has picked up in her many conspiracy theories or was it The Trump University School of Stolen Elections.Eating dogs sounds like something she served at her restaurant

LaDonna Bean
1d ago

she is so mental it's starting to become a problem. free speech is one thing, down right lies and putting fear, hate, and violence in people has crossed the line. free speech is for the truth, not lies.

Newsweek

Ted Cruz Receives Visit From Over 50 Buses in Gun Violence Protest

Texas Senator Ted Cruz received a visit on Thursday from a convoy of over 50 school buses in a procession protesting gun violence. Gun control advocacy organization Change the Ref led the convoy to Cruz's office, stopping first at the senator's house with 52 school buses that had 4,368 empty seats—the number of children who have been killed by gun violence since 2020.
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
