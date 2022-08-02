ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet

"Wordle 409 X" is trending, which means that a lot of players are struggling with today's puzzle. Today's puzzle features several common pratfalls that players will need to avoid, and the word appears to be one of the toughest puzzles players have encountered in quite a while. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Polygon

Dragonriding in WoW’s new expansion is not only fast, it’s actually fun

Running through one of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new zones, the Azure Span, it was hard not to reminisce about the Azeroth of old. The massively multiplayer online game’s original locations had a rustic feel to them, an aesthetic shared by the new Dragonflight zone we were able to check out in a preview of the expansion’s upcoming alpha test.
ComicBook

Wordle #411 Isn't Too Difficult to Solve

Wordle is finally giving players a reprieve after a series of tough puzzles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
TechCrunch

Twitter tests a ‘tweets per month’ counter

For those of us who already know that we spend way too much time on the app, this feature feels a bit … intimidating. But it could probably be useful as a metric when determining whether to follow someone. If someone tweets thousands of times a month, maybe you don’t want them on your timeline — or if they barely tweet at all, maybe you don’t think it’s worth throwing them a follow.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
People

At 93 and 88, Newlyweds Feel Like the 'Luckiest Two People on Earth' — All Thanks to Online Dating

It was love at first sight for 93-year-old Robert Marshall. The minute he saw 88-year-old Anne Cooper-Menguy's online dating profile in October 2019, he was in love. "I always felt I wanted to marry Anne. From the moment that I saw her picture, I knew this is a woman I wanted to share my life with," he tells PEOPLE. "Anne's picture just captured me. It was kind of an intuitive, unbelievable force."
Fatherly

How French Parents Sleep Train Their Babies

The French don’t necessarily sleep train their kids, but that doesn’t mean they can’t teach American parents a thing or two about getting a baby to sleep. After all, Pamela Druckerman, author of the very popular 2012 parenting book Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting, learned plenty about helping her kid sleep from the French using a method similar in some ways to extinction sleep training. In lieu of popular American sleep training methods, Druckerman asked French parents, who seemed to be getting plenty of sleep, to share their wisdom. All it takes, she found, is a bit of a pause.
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
