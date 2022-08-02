ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.

