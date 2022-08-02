ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline

SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Border-to-Border and Timbertown Park Project Discussed By Parks Commission

A recommendation to Chelsea City Council to pursue a Border-to-Border (B2B) Timbertown project was approved by the Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission at its Aug. 2 meeting. Jeff Hardcastle, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative board chair, spoke to the Parks Commission, and said that with the B2B Trail looping through Vets...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary

ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WLNS

Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall

ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
The Ann Arbor News

First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI

