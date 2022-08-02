Read on chelseaupdate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline
SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
chelseaupdate.com
Border-to-Border and Timbertown Park Project Discussed By Parks Commission
A recommendation to Chelsea City Council to pursue a Border-to-Border (B2B) Timbertown project was approved by the Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission at its Aug. 2 meeting. Jeff Hardcastle, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative board chair, spoke to the Parks Commission, and said that with the B2B Trail looping through Vets...
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a One of the Best Places to Live in America for 2022
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor mayor wins re-election, new councilmembers elected in primary
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor was re-elected on Tuesday for his third term in the role. He has served as mayor of the city since 2014. The primary also saw the election of three new City Councilmembers, two of whom unseated incumbents in Wards 4 and 5.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 2: Stop by Wade Pregitzer’s booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market
The August harvest begins this Wednesday at the Chelsea Farmers Market. The market is located at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot, at 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52, between the hours of 1-5 p.m. Stock up on a variety of fresh produce. Wade...
