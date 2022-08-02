ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

This Montecito-Born Canned Sake Spritz Is the Perfect Poolside Beverage

The canned booze world is evolving at a rapid clip. A couple years ago, we might have opened a small-batch canned wine like Nomadica because it was a novelty. Now, these new ways to take the edge off are a way of life. The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category grew by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and that surge has continued in the intervening years. Pre-mixed cocktails were the fastest growing spirits category in 2021, increasing another 42.3% from the year before. That’s a whopping $1.6 billion that may have otherwise gone to beer, wine and hard liquor.
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Swimming#Lifeguard Natalie Lucas#Npr
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy