HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.

HIGH SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO