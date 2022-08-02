HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in

Read on www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.Ameena WilcoxLake City, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuatoday.com
Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
WCJB
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school. Back-to-School Events:. Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558...
WCJB
Past and present pop culture is being preserved in a University of Florida library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What began in the 1950′s as a dance archive by late UF librarian and historian Sarah Yancey Belknap, has evolved into what is now the popular culture collection at the George A. Smathers library. “It’s amazing what you will find in this collection,” said Jim...
WCJB
MCPS announces 52 schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is making sure no students go hungry while at school in the district. Students at 52 school locations will get free breakfast and lunch in Marion County. No application is required for the free meals. The program is part of the Community...
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Gainesville community has passed away. Chestnut Funeral Home officials announced that longtime funeral director Larry Saunders died last Tuesday. Saunders graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and later from the Miami-Dade College School of Mortuary Science. Visitation will be Wednesday at...
WCJB
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters. People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision. Some residents said...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘The fight will continue’: Gainesville community rallies against citywide zoning changes
Gainesville organizations and residents packed the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Wednesday to voice concerns about the city’s plan to change zoning and occupancy laws. About 90 attendees filled the 128-year old church, which is located at 804 SW 5th Street in Porters Quarters — one of Gainesville’s historic...
WCJB
Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Malcolm Dixon of Vision Ministries has announced that on August 7th at 3 pm, the ministry will host its first annual voting mobilization effort called “PUSH Purpose at the Polls”. The event will take place at the Hal Brady Recreation Complex, located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss changes in RTS services on Thursday. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the city hall. They will discuss the regional transit system that changes to coincide with the semesters for UF and Santa Fe College. The...
WCJB
Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock. And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination. during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
Former collegiate swimmer gets back in the pool for a good cause
Craig Ridenhour took part in a swimming challenge to raise awareness and funds for Stop Solider Suicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial plan to end exclusionary zoning throughout the City of Gainesville was approved by city commissioners moments before midnight on Thursday. All three of the items on the agenda related to the effort to change much of the city’s single-family zoning to allow for multi-family...
WCJB
GFR Crews extricate trapped people
Ocala Police Department Officers search woods for skeletal remains. MCSO detective busts secret fishing games operation in Citra. Putnam County Sherriff's Office rescues pilot after plane crash. Firefighters put out I-75 bus fire. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT. MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion...
WCJB
MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a push-in ceremony for the new heavy rescue unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a push-in ceremony for the Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday. It will be for the new heavy rescue unit. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. It will be located at station 23 on 1600 Fort Clark Blvd in Gainesville. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
Comments / 2