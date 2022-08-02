Job recovery from pandemic continues in Yakima County; agriculture playing a bigger role

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
tncontentexchange.com
Smoke pouring into Grant County is from the Vantage Highway Fire
People in parts of Grant County have been reporting smoke, wondering if there’s a new wildfire in the county. Nope, says the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The smoke is being blown that direction from the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County. The incident management team said the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire leads to evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties; state closes Wenas Wildlife Area
A wildfire burning in the Wenas area north of Naches has prompted evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as well as the closure of the Wenas Wildlife Area. The Cow Canyon Fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wenas Barbecue Horse Flats Camp and grew to 5,600 acres as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kyle Curtis, Dulce Gutierrez advance to general election for Yakima County commissioner
Republican business executive Kyle Curtis and former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez will square off in the November general election for Yakima County Commission District 2, according to preliminary election results. Curtis, 29, and Gutierrez, 32, were the top two candidates in the three-way primary. Curtis gathered the most...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog
One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime. However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic. In recent...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Yakima Auditor's Office denies early release of election numbers
(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department. “We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: More evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County. A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County prosecutor says no charges warranted over YHR election test page
No charges will be filed in connection to a complaint filed by 4th District congressional candidate Loren Culp about election numbers on a test website, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said. Culp, a Republican candidate from Moses Lake, contacted the Yakima Police Department on Sunday and Monday about a...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
nbcrightnow.com
Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah
I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new president of the Filipino-American Community of Yakima Valley
In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here. Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy completed on man killed on West King Street in Yakima
A 33-year-old Yakima man’s death has been officially deemed as a homicide. An autopsy conducted in Thurston County found that Dennis Raymond Bridges was killed by multiple gunshots, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. The autopsy also determined his manner of death was a homicide. Police...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish Teacher
The Yakima County Prosecutors Office has issued an arrest warrant for former Toppenish teacher 40-year-old Bertha Cerna. In the warrant she's charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. The warrant calls for a bail of $50,000. The warrant was issued after...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in 2021 Yakima standoff deemed competent, will go to trial
A Yakima man who was arrested following a 14-hour standoff with police last year will stand trial. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld denied Leon Dwight Searles Jr.’s request Wednesday to dismiss the case against him with prejudice because it took too long to restore Searles’ competency and thus violated his right to a speedy trial.
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: City should pull the plug on utility-bill plan
To the editor — Property owners are not responsible for their tenants' student loans, their car payments or their VISA card balances. Yet, city of Yakima staff want landlords to pay their tenants' water, sewer and garbage bills. Why? Because it would make things easier for the city. Here's...
