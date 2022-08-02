Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals

Read on www.keyc.com
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
KAAL-TV
Multiple acts of vandalism, theft at Fairgrounds area of Garden City
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. According to the Sheriff's office, unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair...
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
KEYC
Police arrest wanted man in Blue Earth County
As soon as the pads sound, position battles begin. Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota State team up to train medical professionals. Mayo Clinic Health System and Minnesota State University, Mankato are teaming up to train medical professionals. Position battles ramp up during first-padded practice at Vikings Training Camp. Updated: 6...
KEYC
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pleasant conditions will stick around through today, heat and humidity return by Friday...
FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
KEYC
RibFest to offer free bus service
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City. Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. An open house celebration allowed many of the moving sisters to say goodbye to the people they’ve been devoted to help. KEYC...
myklgr.com
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
KEYC
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations. Updated: 7 hours ago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
myklgr.com
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
KEYC
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations. Improvements include new lighting, scoreboards, backstops and larger dugouts with hard cover roofs. Organizers say the fence hasn’t been updated since 2003, which was one of the main motivators for...
KEYC
Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election this weekend. The official election day for area primary and special elections is now one week away, and election officials say that they’ve seen a noticeable increase in the number of voters casting their ballot early.
KEYC
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits. Updated: 6 hours ago. With school year around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding parents...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
