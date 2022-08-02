Community college applications rise in Maine

Read on wgme.com
WGME
Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
WGME
Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
WGME
Unemployment dropping in Maine
Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
WGME
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
WGME
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WGME
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
WGME
Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes
More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
WGME
Price of lobster drops to pre-pandemic levels putting lobstermen in a pinch
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The price of lobster has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Once priced at $20 a pound, you can now get this Maine staple for $3 a pound. Lobstermen are stuck in a trap of low prices for lobster and high prices for everything else, including bait and fuel.
WGME
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
WGME
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
WGME
Police search for armed and dangerous man who may be in Maine
BRENTWOOD, NH (WGME) -- The Brentwood, New Hampshire Police Department is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and possibly in Maine. Police say Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction in Brentwood last week. Curtis is accused of using a gun during the...
WGME
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
WGME
Enjoy lower humidity while it lasts because Thursday will be wicked hot & humid in Maine
Wednesday will feature sunshine, lower humidity, and warm temps. We're in for a nice day. Enjoy it because the heat and humidity return Thursday. Dry air once again filters back into the region for Wednesday. It'll be the pick of the week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
