ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Acting Wicomico Co. Exec John Psota defeated by teacher Julie Giordano in bid for full term

By Louis Peck
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

Acting Wicomico County Executive John D. Psota — appointed on an interim basis to fill the position following the July 2020 death of County Executive Robert “Bob” Culver — has fallen short in his bid to win election to a full term in the job.

Final results certified by the county’s Board of Elections show Julie Giordano — a 40-year-old teacher in the Wicomico County Public Schools and local Republican activist making her first run for elected office — defeating Psota for the GOP county executive nomination by 3,774 to 3,495 votes in the July 19 primary, 52% to 48%.

In November, Giordano will face Wicomico County Councilmember Ernest F. Davis, 59, who is currently the council’s vice president and was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for executive. Muir W. Boda, vice president of the Salisbury City Council, is running on the Libertarian Party line.

In a Twitter post, Giordano said Psota had called her after the vote was certified to concede. “I really appreciate his phone call and a hard fought campaign,” said Giordano, adding, “I hope we can work together to reach the common goal of bringing active local leadership to our county.”

Psota — who had been named as the county’s director of administration shortly before Culver’s death — received more votes than Giordano during the pre-primary early voting period, as well as from mail ballots tallied following the primary. But Giordano’s 279-vote margin of victory was produced by the turnout on Primary Day itself, during which she bested Psota by nearly 500 votes.

Giordano, an outspoken social conservative on issues ranging from gun control to education policy, appears to have been boosted by her endorsement of controversial Del. Dan Cox for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Giordano shared some campaign advertising with Cox, who appeared in Salisbury with Giordano during early voting, the Salisbury Independent reported.

In Wicomico County returns, Cox — who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump — came out far ahead of Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan’s choice for the gubernatorial nomination, Kelly Schulz. Cox received 4,517 votes to 2,433 votes for Schulz in Wicomico, a 62% to 33.4% margin — and a significantly greater spread than the 52.1% to 43.4% primary victory that Cox scored over Schulz statewide.

By the same token, Giordano’s political embrace of Cox during the primary may provide her with challenges during the general election campaign — given the split among the so-called Trump and Hogan wings of Maryland GOP. Add that to the fact that Democrats enjoy an edge among registered voters in Wicomico, even if the county has been seen as tilting Republican in recent years.

According to the State Board of Elections website, Democrats had a registration advantage of more than 3,000 — 26,943 to 23,922 Republicans — as of the end of June in Wicomico County. Another 13,500 Wicomico voters are unaffiliated with any political party.

Giordano sought to tiptoe through this potential political minefield during a candidate forum sponsored by Salisbury University’s Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement in May, two months prior to the primary.

Asked about her endorsement of Cox and the latter’s unsuccessful attempt to impeach Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this year – arising from Cox’s objections to Hogan-imposed mandates at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — Giordano said she was supporting Cox because “he stands for a lot of the things that I stand for,” while quickly adding: “I didn’t really love the impeachment of Hogan. I found that it was a little ridiculous.”

She went on to pledge at the time: “If it’s Kelly Schulz, that’s fine. I’ll be knocking on every door for Kelly Schulz if Dan doesn’t win.”

Schulz held two cabinet positions in the Hogan administration. A day before the July 19 primary, Giordano announced she would name another Hogan administration official, Bunky Luffman, as her director of administration — the No. 2 position in the executive branch of county government — if she is elected. Luffman, currently director of legislative and constituent services at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, was the Eastern Shore field director for Hogan’s 2018 re-election campaign.

Giordano and Davis will be vying for the leadership of a jurisdiction that, with 106,000 residents, is the largest county on the Eastern Shore, with nearly one-third of that population — about 33,000 — living in the rapidly growing city of Salisbury.

The Salisbury business community was largely behind Psota during the primary, according to local insiders, and is now expected to shift its support to Davis — a Salisbury resident and small business owner who has crafted a reputation as a low-key politician during two terms on the County Council.

When the executive candidates were asked about their strengths and weaknesses at the May candidate forum, Davis replied: “My weakness is that I’m going to talk short. I’m going to tell you what I’ve got to say, and that’s it.”

At the same time, Davis — who is Black and the only minority group member on the seven-person county council — vowed: “I’m going to be the cheerleader. As long as the county’s running, you’ll see me out promoting the county.

“This county does not promote what this county has to offer,” declared Davis, noting that Wicomico has the state’s second largest airport and seaport within its borders.

Giordano — a resident of the town of Hebron a few miles northwest of Salisbury — faced one former Maryland state trooper, Psota, in the primary, and now faces another, Davis, in the general election. She has reached out actively to law enforcement, and Monday released a letter from the president of Wicomico County Lodge #111 of the Fraternal Order of Police saying that “in a recent poll, the membership voted unanimously” to support Giordano.

Psota, who has continued to serve as the county’s director of administration while also acting as county executive for the past two years, was elevated to the latter post by the county council after a weeks-long standoff over who should get the job following Culver’s death from cancer .

The early frontrunner for the appointment, Del. Carl L. Anderton Jr. (R), was blocked by a 4-3 vote of the county council — with three Republicans and one Democrat, Davis, providing the votes against Anderton.

None of the four council members offered public explanations — during that episode or since — on their decision to oppose Anderton’s appointment. However, multiple sources have indicated that Anderton — a former mayor of the town of Delmar, just north of Salisbury — had upset some fellow Republicans due to working relationships with Salisbury Mayor Jacob “Jake” Day and other Democrats.

For his part, Anderton, who in February decided to seek re-election to the House of Delegates after nearly 18 months mulling a run for executive, has publicly suggested that Davis’ opposition two years ago came because Davis was eyeing the job for himself.

“We’ve seen one of the folks who voted against me is running for executive, so now I understand that vote more clearly,” Anderton said earlier this year after Davis announced, adding with a chuckle, “I wouldn’t want to run against me, either.”

The 59-year-old Psota spent a portion of his 25 years with the Maryland State Police in administrative positions, and then was city manager of Fruitland — just south of Salisbury — before moving to his post in county government. But this was his first time seeking elected office, and observers said his discomfort at being out in front showed — and hindered his candidacy.

Psota himself acknowledged as much in responding to a question at the May candidates’ forum.

“I quite frankly am not a politician,” he said, adding: “Unfortunately, this position is an executive position that you have to be elected for. I don’t do well in the politics end of it.”

The post Acting Wicomico Co. Exec John Psota defeated by teacher Julie Giordano in bid for full term appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Council moves towards banning DAF tanks

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council is moving forward with a potential ban on dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within County lines. During Tuesday night’s Council meeting, six of the seven council members voted to propose a legislative ban. “Essentially, there was sort of three options that...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm

A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fear that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing facility to discharge up to 2.3 million […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 5, 2022

Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wicomico County, MD
Government
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Hebron, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
City
Fruitland, MD
City
Delmar, MD
Salisbury, MD
Government
Ocean City Today

Worcester petitioners seek agricultural easement selloff

Petitions for 11 properties in Worcester County seeking agricultural easements were approved by the county commissioners on Tuesday and will be sent to the state for the ultimate approval. Each year, the state reviews petitions from property owners who want to sell agricultural easements to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Mayor vetoes Ocean City stacked parking amendment

Mayor Rick Meehan’s staunch objection to a change in the language of a zoning code amendment that allows large developers to incorporate stacked valet parking in project plans has become an official veto. On Tuesday, Meehan sent a letter to Council President Matt James and City Clerk Diana Chavis...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Sports Complex Development Funds Removed As Bond Bill After Successful Petition Drive

SNOW HILL – Officials did not include a bond bill for the sports complex in a list of bills reintroduced this week following an advertising error. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday introduced several new bond bills after learning previously approved bills didn’t adhere to advertising requirements. Though a bond bill for the county’s sports complex was initially part of the group, it was not included this week.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Pines Chief Looks To Address Police Recruitment, Retention

OCEAN PINES – As staffing shortages continue at the Ocean Pines Police Department, Chief Leo Ehrisman says efforts are underway to attract and retain officers. With the support of General Manager John Viola, Ehrisman says he will go before the Ocean Pines Board of Directors in the coming months to discuss initiatives aimed at recruitment and retention. From pension plans and insurance changes to take-home car policies, Ehrisman says his department is making every effort to remain competitive as staffing shortages continue.
OCEAN PINES, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
chestertownspy.org

Jennifer Christ Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

Jennifer Christ, MSN, CRNP, has joined the UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care practice in Centreville. Christ has over 25 years of experience in health promotion, disease prevention, acute and chronic care management, health education, and hospital administration. Christ has worked at several Baltimore-area hospitals; she began her...
CENTREVILLE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City beach franchisee gets relief for late payments

Extensions granted, fees waived for 57-59th stand operator. A combination of bad weather, high gas prices and overall inflation have taken a major toll on beach gear rentals between 57th and 59th streets this summer. So much, that the franchise holder was forced to get a payment extension from City...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking

SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Campaign Advertising#Impeachment#Election Local#Wicomico Co#Board Of Elections#Republican#Gop#Democratic#The Libertarian Party
delawarepublic.org

Federal judge allows DE vanity license plate suit to proceed

A federal judge allowed a Milton woman’s lawsuit to proceed against Delaware officials over its recall of a vanity license plate. Federal District Court Judge Richard Andrews denied the state's dismissal of the suit centering around a vanity license plate issued to breast cancer survivor Kari Overington in early 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Woodbridge School District Beefing up Security for 2022-23 School Year

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, the Woodbridge Board of Education has voted to increase the number of security staff in all of the district's schools, Superintendent of Schools Heath Chasanov announced Wednesday. Chasanov said that the board's decision comes as a result of the increase...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBOC

Salisbury Zoo Acquires Red Wolf

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo recently received a two-year-old male red wolf from the US Fish and Wildlife Recovery, Red Wolf Recovery Program in North Carolina. Bowie has joined Shiloh, the female red wolf as a companion, zoo officials said Thursday. The red wolf is the world’s most endangered...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway

GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
1K+
Followers
768
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy