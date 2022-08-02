Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 3 Episode 7) “She Returns” trailer, release date

Read on www.startattle.com
Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 7
Did the Cession prove to be a much bigger foe than the Camarilla thought they would be?. On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7, battle lines were drawn and it was time to make a big decision about the final battle. Meanwhile, the other fugitives were in danger and...
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series
Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
Good Trouble (Season 4 Episode 14) “Life is What Happens” trailer, release date
Jazmin’s wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Startattle.com – Good Trouble | Freeform. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents. Network: Freeform. Episode title: “Life is What Happens”...
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, trailer, release date
The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever. Startattle.com – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Paramount+. Voiced by creator Mike Judge, the ’90s pop-culture phenomenons return to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
See Reba McEntire in 'Big Sky' Season 3 Trailer
If Reba McEntire is joining your show, it's a good idea to prominently feature the country music superstar in the first trailer. That's exactly what the team behind ABC's drama Big Sky did. The crime drama will be back for a third season this fall, and McEntire narrates the 30-second spot.
Romance in Style (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. Soon, Derek begins to realize that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk. Startattle.com – Romance in Style 2022. Romance in Style is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison....
Starz Reveals 'Outlander' Prequel Title and Plot as Spinoff Series Moves Forward
Today STARZ shared the news that it is moving ahead with the Outlander prequel. The new series, currently in development, will be titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and as previously teased, it will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian and Ellen Fraser. Fans of author...
‘The Driver’: Skeet Ulrich Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Ulrich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of...
Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date
While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, suspecting that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Startattle.com – Secret Headquarters 2022. When villains attack, they must team up to...
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More
Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Boards Sky Comedy-Drama ‘The Lovers’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has joined Sky’s British comedy-drama series The Lovers, bagging itself rights in the U.S. and Canada. The AMC Networks streamer has been expected to board the show for a number of weeks and Deadline can now confirm its participation. Sundance Now will become a co-producer on the show, which comes from Pure, Life and Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios. Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza are executive producers for Drama Republic, with commissioning editors Liz Lewin and Manpreet Dosanjh as executive producers for Sky Studios. Hannah Pescod also serves as executive producer, with...
‘Outlander’ Prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’ Set at Starz: First Plot Details Revealed
Click here to read the full article. Starz has announced development on the much-hyped-about prequel to its worldwide hit series “Outlander,” set to be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” In the first reveal of any plot details for the rumored follow-up, the writers’ room is already underway on the drama, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (played in the ongoing series by Sam Heughan) parents. “‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited...
In Brief: 'Atlanta' drops trailer for final season, and more
FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller, for Hulu, starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss. Per FX, the thriller "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost"...
The 30 Best Vampire TV Shows Ranked, from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ to ‘NOS4A2’
If horror’s limitless capacity for remakes, re-imaginings, and spinoffs teaches us anything, it’s that our nightmares never really change. Since before “Nosferatu” darkened the silent film scene in 1922 — heck, even before Bram Stoker terrified readers with “Dracula” in 1897 — vampires have transfixed audiences with their chilling blend of romance and menace. Movies like “Twilight” and “Interview with the Vampire” are memorable for weaving epic undead dramas for the big screen, but vampire sagas have arguably seen more creative permutations on TV, with whole casts of blood-sucking stars appearing in shows like “True Blood” and “Castlevania”
